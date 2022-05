We’re told at a young age that some days will be better than others. And eventually we learn that some days are just straight up legendary. Dalton & the Sheriffs, the versatile country band who have built a reputation for owning every stage they play, from intimate pubs to massive venues usually reserved in these parts for touring acts, are having quite a day, today (May 20). And they’re raising a glass three times to celebrate.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO