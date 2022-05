The City of Sarasota recently invited the public to submit designs for a new city seal and, well... the results so far sure are something. But let's back up for a second: Sarasota was incorporated in 1902, and the existing seal dates back to that year and features marine life, coastal imagery and the words, "May Sarasota Prosper." It's used on official city documents and is different from the city logo, which features The Ringling's David statue and was adopted in 1988.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO