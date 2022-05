ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is pleased to announce it will be offering an opportunity for people to take a special Walking Tour of the Rock Springs Cemetery focusing on our Veterans. The tour is scheduled for Friday, May 27 starting at 5:00 p.m. and will begin at the directory located at the center of the cemetery. The walking tour is free of charge and will last at least an hour, weather permitting.

