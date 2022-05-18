Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 17 – May 18, 2022

A Wyoming man has been recognized for his courageous actions after rescuing a family from a burning home back in February. Ryan Pasborg courageously and without hesitation, rushed into a burning Sweetwater County home he was passing by and rescued the complete strangers who were trapped inside, including a mother and her young child. He then resuscitated the mother and took the entire family to safety away from the fire. At a recent meeting of Sweetwater County Government's Board of County Commissioners, Ryan was recognized for his actions. It was a very touching moment as the family he saved, the Wadsworth family, were also in attendance. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office shared: “Ryan Pasborg, in recognition of your sense of community and your selfless sacrifice in risking your life to save the lives of others, the dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office are proud to call you our neighbor and our friend. There are no words to adequately express the magnitude of your bravery other than that you are the perfect example of what it means to be a real hero.”

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO