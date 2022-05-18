ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 17 – May 18, 2022

Cover picture for the articleToday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a west southwest wind of...

sweetwaternow.com

Wind to Continue, Cold Temperatures Coming to Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County and the rest of Wyoming will see temperatures drop as another spring storm makes its way through Wyoming tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). While temperatures were around 65 degrees today, tomorrow’s forecast is calling for a high of only...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Wind gusts up to 75 mph to rock Wyoming ahead of heavy snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Some areas of Wyoming can expect strong winds starting Wednesday night ahead of spring snowstorms expected to move in late Thursday, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected in central and southern portions of the NWS in Riverton’s...
WYOMING STATE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs, and Green River and Flaming Gorge. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Jana Fox (July 25, 1963 – May 17, 2022)

Jana Fox, 58, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family. She was a resident of Green River for 45 years and a former resident of California. Jana died from a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 25, 1963...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Green River Cleanup taking place Saturday

May 20, 2022 — The Green River Cleanup will take place tomorrow. Volunteers will start their debris collection at 8 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers can still pick up no-cost garbage bags and gloves at the Green River Visitor’s Center. Also, on Saturday, the Green River Chamber will be offering on-site shredding of paper items from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
GREEN RIVER, WY
county17.com

Wyoming man dies in rollover crash near Kemmerer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died after a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Tuesday afternoon. Lyman resident Joel Scott Reimer, 53, died in the rollover on U.S. Highway 189 near Kemmerer, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. Reimer had been driving north along the highway in a GMC Jimmy when the vehicle drifted off the road and struck a mile post 32 sign before heading into a ditch, according to the WHP.
KEMMERER, WY
wyo4news.com

GR annual fire hose testing completed

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Ask any firefighter, and they will tell you one of the toughest parts of the job is the annual fire hose testing. The Green River Volunteer Fire Department completed that task Thursday night, May 19. Green River Co-Chief Bill Robinson says annual hose testing is...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Robb Slaughter announces candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Robb Slaughter has announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission. Slaughter, the son of Dee and Elaine Slaughter, is a lifelong Sweetwater County resident and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in business management and administration. Upon graduation, Slaughter worked as a PGA golf professional in both Laramie and Green River.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Immediate Opening for a Wyoming Licensed Journeyman Electrician!

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation, and controls industry for the past 22 years and our services are in demand! We have work waiting for the right person. We know you’re looking for good pay and great benefits and Infinity Power and Controls offers a...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Green River Fire Responds to Smoke Inside Local Business

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department responded to a call at Green Island Gym last night around 9:15 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building. Three trucks reported to the scene and Captain Clint Kendall stated that upon entry, smoke was visible. The firefighters directed the patrons of the gym to exit the building.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

George Spence (July 2, 1937 – May 13, 2022)

George Spence, 84, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. He was born on July 2, 1937 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Alex Robertson Spence and Cecelia Krek. George graduated from the Reliance High School with the class of 1955 before enlisting in...
RELIANCE, WY
wyo4news.com

GRFD responds to smoke report from local gym

GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

RS Historical Museum offers Veterans Guided Cemetery Walking Tour

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is pleased to announce it will be offering an opportunity for people to take a special Walking Tour of the Rock Springs Cemetery focusing on our Veterans. The tour is scheduled for Friday, May 27 starting at 5:00 p.m. and will begin at the directory located at the center of the cemetery. The walking tour is free of charge and will last at least an hour, weather permitting.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
basinnow.com

Wyoming Man Who Rescued Family Recognized For Courageous Actions

A Wyoming man has been recognized for his courageous actions after rescuing a family from a burning home back in February. Ryan Pasborg courageously and without hesitation, rushed into a burning Sweetwater County home he was passing by and rescued the complete strangers who were trapped inside, including a mother and her young child. He then resuscitated the mother and took the entire family to safety away from the fire. At a recent meeting of Sweetwater County Government's Board of County Commissioners, Ryan was recognized for his actions. It was a very touching moment as the family he saved, the Wadsworth family, were also in attendance. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office shared: “Ryan Pasborg, in recognition of your sense of community and your selfless sacrifice in risking your life to save the lives of others, the dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office are proud to call you our neighbor and our friend. There are no words to adequately express the magnitude of your bravery other than that you are the perfect example of what it means to be a real hero.”
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo Will Not Seek Another Term

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo announced he will not be seeking a fourth term in office. “It’s that time in which candidates are announcing their intentions. I feel I should inform you of my intentions so people can move forward in their lives. It’s with mixed feelings that I’ve made a decision not to seek a fourth term as your mayor,” Mayor Kaumo said during Tuesday night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Dr. Mckay West announced as Innovative Educator of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Western Wyoming Community College (Western) held its annual Western Celebrations to close the academic 2021/2022 year. Dr. Mckay West was announced as the Innovative Educator of the Year by Western’s Center of Teaching and Learning. Western’s Innovative Educator of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

WWCC’s first Bachelor students graduate

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Friday, May 13, 2022, Western Wyoming Community College (Western) graduated the very first students from the Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree program in Business Organizational Management. The three Western graduates were Elijah Archuleta, Krista Simkin and Raquel Maestas. Friday’s Commencement was pivotal for...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

