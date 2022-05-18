ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, MN

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEeZ8_0fi4GTT000

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.

Two women were in the Jeep. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized, while the passenger was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The man driving the Camry was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say the driver of the Camry was westbound on Bunker Lake Blvd. while the driver of the Jeep was southbound on Sunfish Lake Blvd. when they collided.

"The investigation is in its early stages and additional information will not be released at this time," the Anoka County Sheriff's Office announced.

Comments / 2

Paul Rudie
4d ago

ppl. are running red lights with more fregency than ever. Even to the point their running them when it's green for stopped vehicles.Look both ways before continuing your drive

Reply
5
Related
Bring Me The News

Squad car footage shows officers ended pursuit before driver's fatal crash in Anoka

Newly released squad car footage shows that Coon Rapids police stopped pursuing a fleeing driver before he was killed in a crash Wednesday. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over a driver in a 2000 Buick LeSabre for a traffic stop on Hanson Boulevard Northwest near Gate Drive Northwest at about 11:37 p.m.
ANOKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anoka County, MN
Crime & Safety
Anoka County, MN
Accidents
City
Ramsey, MN
City
Anoka, MN
County
Anoka County, MN
Ramsey, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Ramsey, MN
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The source of a "loud explosion" heard in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning remains a mystery for now. Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were sent "to the general area" of the 6900 block of Target Parkway North – closed to Target's North Campus offices – at around 12:15 a.m. "for a report of a loud explosion heard."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

A man has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis. Police were alerted just before 2:20 a.m., with Shotspotter technology registering shots fired in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. They found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He ultimately died at the scene despite lifesaving...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Jeep
fox9.com

Documents: Mother arrested in case of boy’s body found in trunk

MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Orono police arrested a 28-year-old woman on probable cause for murder in the death of a boy found dead in the trunk of car during a traffic stop in Mound Friday morning. Orono police confirmed that the woman, who was booked into the Hennepin County...
MOUND, MN
KARE

Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Homicide investigators are looking for suspects after two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale Thursday. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When squads arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
fox9.com

Police investigate 2 carjackings in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating two separate carjackings this week in Golden Valley that investigators think may be connected. The first happened on Monday around 11:15 p.m. at the Breck Ice Arena on 4210 Olson Memorial Highway in Golden Valley. In that incident, police say a man was walking to his car when a man in a ski mask approached him with a gun and demanded his car.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Bring Me The News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in north Minneapolis left one man with life-threatening injuries Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m. Callers stated that a man was in the front yard of a house yelling that he had been shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
CBS Minnesota

Woman Seriously Injured After 3-Story Fall At Fruen Mill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is in serious condition after she was injured in a fall at Fruen Mill. Minneapolis Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. to the site at 303 Thomas Avenue North. The woman had fallen three stories, and was conscious, but seriously injured. There was also another teenager with her, a 17-year-old boy, who was suffering from a medical condition but had not been injured in the fall, officials say. (credit: CBS) The two were taken to a nearby hospital. Fruen Mill is popular with urban explores, but is also the site of many serious injuries over the last few years. In 2006, one person died there as a result of a fall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
NEW ULM, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy