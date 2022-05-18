ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

26-year-old dies in fatal motorcycle crash

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlE81_0fi4GBpA00

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 26-year-old from Bradford County is the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that took place in Susquehanna County.

Jake Corman acting Lt. Governor after Fetterman’s pacemaker procedure

The crash happened Monday morning, just before 8:30 . Police say Justin Moon was traveling south on State Route 706 when lost control of the motorcycle and crossed into oncoming traffic.

When Moon crossed he was hit by a dump truck, which caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Moon was pronounced dead on scene by the Susquehanna County Coroner.

MINDBOINK
1d ago

last summer Tommy Reese got into a similar accident and died, God bless these souls hope they got to grow spiritually

