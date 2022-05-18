ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Check Out These Incredible Photos Of the ‘Blood Moon’ Lunar Eclipse in Wyoming

By Nick Perkins
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 3 days ago
Sunday night bore witness to the dark side of the moon when earth's shadow blocked the moon, creating a total lunar eclipse. It also happened to be...

Laramie Live

What is the Most Popular Pizza Chain in Wyoming?

Pizza is awesome! There's really no other way to state that. We all love it. And we all have our favorites and our go-to when it comes to ordering pizza. If you are like me, you like more of the local flavor when it comes to ordering pizza. When it comes to local pizza joints, we can tell you what Wyoming's favorite is. But that's not this is about. We need to find out what the most popular pizza chain in Wyoming is.
Laramie Live

Morgan Wallen TikTok Trend About Wyoming City Goes Viral and It’s All Too True

TikTok trends and challenges are fun most of the time (when they're not dangerous). There is one in particular that pertains to a song from Country artist Morgan Wallen and all it took was for a certain city in Wyoming to be mentioned and the TikTok went viral. I think just about anyone in Wyoming was so much in agreement with it, hence, why it gained so much popularity.
Laramie Live

Why Does Wyoming Have An Abraham Lincoln Memorial?

On the drive from Cheyenne to Laramie, visitors to the Gem City of the Plains are often perplexed to discover the wise face of Abraham Lincoln peering down at them. Of course, Abe's presence is normal for us locals and goes unquestioned, but as I drove past him today, I couldn't help but wonder: why does Wyoming have an Abraham Lincoln monument? After all, Wyoming had yet to become a U.S. territory when Lincoln was President; he'd never visited Wyoming - the first President to visit was Grant in 1868, but I digress. As it turns out, the Lincoln Memorial Monument has an interesting history.
Laramie Live

Fish for Free in Wyoming on June 4

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to participate in Free Fishing Day on June 4. Held every year on the first Saturday of National Fishing and Boating Week, the event allows anyone to fish in Wyoming -- excluding the Wind River Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park -- without a license.
Laramie Live

Wyoming Manufacturing Program Gets Funding Boost

The Federal government has announced an additional $3.5 million in funding for Wyoming's Manufacturing Works program. The fund is allocated to spread across five years, with $600,000 received annually over that time period. Funding was issued after a review of the program's successes in job creation, investments, and sales culminating from the program.
Laramie Live

Wyoming Resident Hunters Now Have Better Odds In The 2023 Draw

Hunting is such a major event in Wyoming that Wyomingites plan their vacations, birthday parties, anniversaries, holidays and even weddings to fall outside of hunting season. The options for hunting here are better than in most states. With deer, antelope, elk, moose, bear, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, birds and rabbits are all options. The problem is with the larger, rare licenses it's difficult to draw. Some have lived in Wyoming their whole life and never drawn a big game tag, the odds have increased with the passing of a new bill. I've talked with lifelong Wyoming residents that have never drawn for any of the big 5 (bison, moose, mountain goat, bighorn sheep or grizzly), but that could change in 2023.
Laramie Live

Online Poll: Are High Gas Prices Changing Your Summer Plans?

Anyone who drives a car or pays attention to the news knows gas prices are continuing to increase. As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.20 a gallon in Wyoming. It's even worse in some other states. including California, where it's averaging almost six dollars a gallon.
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS: Damaging Winds, Large Hail Possible Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says hail and strong winds are possible this afternoon [May 17] in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Both Cheyenne and Laramie could see the storms, according to a map from the NWS [see below]. The agency posted this statement:. SPC has...
Laramie Live

Wyoming Health Officials Reporting Increase In Stomach Illnesses

Wyoming Department of Health officials are reporting an increase in stomach-related illnesses collectively known as viral gastroenteritis. According to a Friday-afternoon release from the WDH, increases in illnesses have been especially large in Laramie County as well as the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties. Matt...
Laramie Live

See Inside a Quirky Cabin Near Wyoming’s Beartooth Mountain Range

You've likely seen a lot of Wyoming homes and maybe you've even seen a few near the gorgeous Beartooth mountain range, but I doubt you've seen one as quirky as this cabin. I found this neat place on Airbnb. It's called the Snowflake Cabin. It's located near Clark, Wyoming in the extreme northwestern part of the state. Here's a bit of how it's described on Airbnb:
Laramie Live

Wyoming Entrepreneurs Welcomed to New University Program

The University of Wyoming has announced a program centered on Wyoming entrepreneurs beginning on June 17. The course, titled, Entrepreneurial Essentials (e2) is a collaboration between the University of Wyoming and Central Wyoming College. The e2 program seeks to help Wyoming business owners launch their business from the idea stage...
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: Quarter-Size Hail, 60 MPH Gusts Possible Tuesday

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018. LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades. Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Laramie Live

Coors Is Now Making Plant-Based Milk, Will You Be One to Try It?

This is interesting for not only beer drinkers, but for those who are lactose intolerant, or who like the idea of not letting things go to waste. Many Coloradans have enjoyed a Coors or Coors Light through their years; soon you could (technically) be having some over your shredded wheat in the morning. The plant-based food market is rapidly growing, so Molson Coors (InBev) has jumped into the market.
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

