Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory

Trenton’s Utility Committee Wednesday evening was presented with revised and additional detail regarding possible increases in water and sewer rates. Following the Zoom presentation by Toth and Associates, which was hired to do the rate study, members decided they wanted more time to study the information so no action was taken. Highlights of the rate study may be given to the full eight-member, city council when it has its next meeting on Monday night.

TRENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO