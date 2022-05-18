Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory

Trenton’s Utility Committee Wednesday evening was presented with revised and additional detail regarding possible increases in water and sewer rates. Following the Zoom presentation by Toth and Associates, which was hired to do the rate study, members decided they wanted more time to study the information so no action was taken. Highlights of the rate study may be given to the full eight-member, city council when it has its next meeting on Monday night.
The Chillicothe City Council will hold a swearing-in ceremony and a meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall on May 23rd. Amy Hess will be sworn in as city clerk, and Allison Jeffries will be sworn in as city auditor at 11 o’clock that morning. A reception will follow. The...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO – Several hundred people were reported to have lost power for a couple hours Wednesday evening after a tractor hit a transmission line. Reports began coming in of widespread power outages around 8 pm. Trenton Municipal Utilities restored power to its customers around 10 p.m. and all power was restored to Evergy customers by 10:30 p.m.
Proposals involving electrical equipment were reviewed Wednesday evening by the Trenton Utility Committee and will advance for consideration at the Monday night meeting of the Trenton City Council. A proposal from Altorfer Power Systems involves options to repair SCADA communications at the south substation between the seven Caterpillar generators and...
The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss multiple properties at a meeting next week. The board will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The agenda shows four properties listed under declaration of a nuisance, two...
A quiet evening was interrupted when a major power outage occurred that impacted utilities in Trenton, Grundy County, and elsewhere. Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, the outage began and involved customers of Trenton Municipal Utilities, Evergy, and Grundy Electric Cooperative. Trenton Municipal Utility Director Ron Urton reported a tractor knocked...
A St Joseph resident is reported to have been arrested Thursday in Buchanan County. At 11:35 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Bahati Ezekiel on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit. He was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement...
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District reports no one was injured, but a tractor is a complete loss after an incident the night of May 18th that caused a power outage. The outage involved customers of Trenton Municipal Utilities, Evergy, and the Grundy Electric Cooperative. An implement was partially damaged, and a power pole or poles and lines were extensively damaged.
A single-vehicle accident on Olive Street in Laclede left 73-year-old Madeline R Wilson with moderate injuries. The accident happened at about 3:30 pm as Wilson was southbound and ran off the road, striking a culvert. She was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment.
A Kearney man was arrested by State Troopers in Grundy County Wednesday afternoon. At about 2:25 pm, Troopers arrested 60-year-old Eric W Longbrake on a Grundy County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation. Longbrake was taken to the Grundy County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
Missouri’s medical marijuana patients are mostly distributed in the middle and southern part of the state, according to Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. Camden and Randolph have the most medical marijuana patients per 100,000. Missouri is one of 39 states where medical marijuana is legal. It’s possible...
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Firefighters on Wednesday night are battling a three-alarm fire at a vacant building 7th and State streets. The call came in around 5:47 in the evening. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the building and started an attack from the outside. The...
A downtown Columbia liquor store's license to sell alcohol could be revoked next month after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation found it sold to a minor who was then involved in a deadly crash.
Effective: 2022-05-17 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Daviess; DeKalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 235 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR DAVIESS DEKALB GENTRY GRUNDY HARRISON LINN LIVINGSTON MACON MERCER PUTNAM SCHUYLER SULLIVAN WORTH
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on a capias warrant on a probation violation. The Trenton Police Department arrested 41-year-old Lori Anne Pennington on May 19. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9th.
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. Tuesday at 1:55 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 59-year-old Clarence W Coursey of Humphreys for alleged DWI with alcohol – persistent offender, driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and no seatbelt. He was processed and released.
With congressional voting district maps finally in place in Missouri, county clerks are working to educate voters on the changes. Every 10 years after the census is conducted, the state’s voting maps are redrawn. Brianna Lennon, county clerk in Boone County, said it is important to make sure residents...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association to potentially start a second law enforcement academy class in Chillicothe. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the class would be a part-time academy and consist of evening sessions and some daytime weekend training. It could start in January and graduate in November 2023. The class is a preliminary step in exploring if at least 15 community members are interested in attending. The academy class would cost about $5,000 plus any expenses for ammunition and clothing.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free clinic for women interested in learning about firearms for hunting, and target shooting on Sunday, June 12, at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area south of St. Joseph. Participants will meet at MDC’s shop building in the area from 9:30 to 11...
With Memorial Day weekend coming soon, May 21st through the 27th is designated as National Safe Boating Week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will hold boat equipment inspections statewide this Saturday. Inspections will be held for the public in Troop H from 7 to 9 a.m. at Big Lake State Park Boat Ramp near Craig. Another inspection will be held in Troop A at Smithville Lake at the Camp Branch Marina Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
