Road rage may have led to 2 deaths at Hy-Vee in Lawrence

By Michael Dakota
 6 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two people are dead after a shooting outside of a Hy-Vee grocery store in Lawrence Tuesday night.

The Lawrence Police Department has identified the men involved.

Investigators from Lawrence believe Zachary Michael Sutton, 22, and Monty Ray Amick, 53, were involved in an altercation that culminated in a road rage incident in the Hy-Vee parking lot, according to police.

Police believe the original altercation happened near 23rd Street and Harper. The vehicles then went west on 23rd Street where another altercation occurred near 23rd Street and Iowa Street. After that, the vehicles drove down Clinton Parkway to the Hy-Vee, according to police.

Officers said Sutton was a passenger in a 2006 white Ford F-150 truck, while Amick was the driver and only occupant of a 2007 Blue Nisson XTerra SUV.

(KSNT Photo)

Police were called to the Lawrence Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway late Tuesday evening for a shooting in the parking lot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and, according to the Lawrence Police Department, a second man was transported to an area hospital but later died.

Sheriff: 2 in custody following police chase through Topeka, Shawnee County

The Lawrence Police Department said it was talking to four people who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS.  Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

#Hy Vee#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
