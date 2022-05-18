ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

This club gave me a lot – Nir Bitton delighted to leave Celtic ‘on a high’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQAyH_0fi4EFQU00

Nir Bitton is delighted he was able to leave Celtic on a high after nine trophy-laden years at the club.

The 30-year-old Israeli moved to Parkhead in 2013 and savoured several memorable moments with the Hoops.

After the nightmare 2020/21 campaign, in which Rangers halted Celtic’s momentum, Bitton was thrilled to be able to call time on his career in Glasgow at the end of a season in which his side reclaimed the title, giving him an 18th trophy in his time at the club.

“It’s all about the success of the team,” he said in an emotional interview with Celtic TV. “Every time I stepped on to the pitch I tried to give my best for everyone that trusted me to do it and for my team-mates.

“For me, the only thing that mattered was the success of this club to win as many trophies as I could.

“I had an amazing nine years which have come to an end now, it’s better to leave on a high with an amazing manager.

“No-one gave us a chance at the beginning of the season and we showed that we are built differently and I’m happy to be part of it.

“I was very fortunate to play for this club as long as I did, I never take it for granted. I always tried to give my best for the people and the club and I hope I did it.”

Bitton feels his time at Celtic has exceeded all expectations.

“I never thought this day would come, but now it’s come it’s a really sad day for me,” he said.

“This is all I know, this club, I’ve been here for nine years as a foreigner, I came here as a young boy.

“If you told me when I signed here that I would stay for nine years and win 18 trophies and make more than 270 appearances I would have bit your hand.

“It’s just a great achievement for me and my family and I’m just glad I had the opportunity to play for this amazing club, be part of this decade of the club and I’m very sad to leave.

“This club gave me a lot, it transformed me into the person and player I am today.

“I’m just glad I had the opportunity to play for this club and have these memories, win as many trophies as I won and make memories for life that will stay with me forever.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nir Bitton
Daily Mail

Ally McCoist admits he was 'surprised' to see Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe start on the bench in Rangers' Europa League final defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt... as the Ibrox legend rues Ryan Kent's missed opportunity in the dying minutes of extra-time

Ally McCoist admits he was surprised by Giovanni van Bronckhorst's decision to leave Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe out of Rangers' starting lineup in the Europa League final. The Scottish club suffered an agonising penalty-shootout defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in Wednesday's final, which ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of normal and extra-time.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic Tv#Glasgow#Rangers#Hope I#Uk#Israeli#Parkhead
BBC

Rangers fans take the long road home after Seville loss

Rangers fans who travelled from England to Glasgow to watch the Europa League Cup final in the shadow of Ibrox spelled out how they felt after the loss. Ian Cowley and John Swanson flew to Scotland from Coventry the day before the match in Seville. John said: "I have to...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Rangers’ hopes of keeping Connor Goldson ‘small’ – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is braced for the possibility that Connor Goldson will play his last game for Rangers in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts. The 29-year-old centre-back has been a key man for the Ibrox club since joining from Brighton four years ago, but his contract expires this summer and he has so far declined all offers to sign a new deal.
ARLINGTON, TX
newschain

5 talking points ahead of Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Hearts

Rangers meet Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday. Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the Hampden showpiece. Much will depend on how Rangers react, both physically and mentally, to their midweek exertions in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt. Playing 120 minutes in searing Seville heat is sure to have taken a toll on the limbs of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s players. In addition, the sense of anguish at putting so much into the biggest game of their lives and coming away empty-handed is unlikely to have fully dissipated by kick-off. Hearts, who have had a full week’s rest, are entitled to feel they hold an immediate edge in terms of preparation.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Independent

Scottish Cup embarrassment sparked Hearts into life

Hearts’ Scottish Cup embarrassment laid the foundations for their revival, according to sporting director Joe Savage.Robbie Neilson’s side face Rangers in Saturday’s final at Hampden Park aiming to end a 10-year wait for the trophy.It is a world away from last season when they crashed out to Highland League champions Brora Rangers 2-1 in one of the biggest shocks in the competition’s history.It sparked protests against owner Ann Budge but just 14 months later Hearts have finished third in the cinch Premiership and are guaranteed a return to Europe for the first time in six years.Savage has helped spearhead the...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy