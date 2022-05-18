ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia adds alternative process for people with disabilities into state hiring policy

By Dean Mirshahi
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ypzbq_0fi4E7Rv00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia will update its standard hiring policy for state workers with an alternative process for people with disabilities.

Applicants must have a disability determined to be “ a barrier to employment ” by a Department for Aging & Rehabilitation (DARS) certified rehabilitation counselor. If eligible, applicants will receive a “certificate of disability” to submit to their application.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced the implementation of the new process Tuesday, saying that it will serve “as a model for inclusive employment practices.”

Youngkin’s office creates new violent-crime task force

According to the state’s Department of Human Resources Management website, executive branch agencies could leverage the process “ to fill wage and classified vacancies ” and other state agencies are encouraged to take part.

DARS was the recipient of a $9.2 million federal grant to make way for at least 750 Virginians with disabilities to gain “skills-based training and registered apprenticeships in high-wage, high-demand fields, including STEM and state government,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel said in a statement in the release from the governor’s office.

Youngkin backs penalties for protests at justices’ homes, outside court

The alternative process aims to increase the number of individuals with disabilities working within the state government.

“My administration fully supports expanded economic and job opportunities for individuals living with disabilities,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement. “This is a significant step in the Commonwealth’s commitment to the overall goal of increasing employment opportunities for all Virginians.”

Interested applicants can explore opportunities and look for more answers to questions regarding the alternative process online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

MHS seniors launch petition calling for Virginia to remain in RGGI

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Albemarle County high school students don’t want to see Virginia pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At Monticello High School, seniors are annually tasked with addressing local policy issues as part of a U.S. government class. This year, seniors Carlos...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia receives a big boost in federal funds for brownfields work

Virginia has been awarded a record amount of federal dollars to lay the groundwork for the cleanup of contaminated or potentially contaminated sites known as brownfields in the cities of Emporia and Newport News and the towns of Appalachia and Blackstone. This month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin says report on ‘honesty gap’ points to decline in Virginia schools

Pandemic learning loss and subpar standards have led to a significant decline in outcomes for Virginia’s K-12 students, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his education appointees argued Thursday as they presented a new data analysis of school performance. Pointing to what the 34-page Virginia Department of Education report described as an “honesty gap” between what state […] The post Youngkin says report on ‘honesty gap’ points to decline in Virginia schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

RAM Clinic to offer free medical care in southwest Virginia

Emory, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-day clinic will offer free medical, dental and vision care this weekend in southwestern Virginia. Remote Area Medical is coming to the campus of Emory & Henry College near Abingdon Saturday and Sunday. All RAM services are free and no ID is required. Kim Faulkinbury...
EMORY, VA
WSLS

Report finds Virginia is short at least 200,000 affordable rental units

Across the country and the Commonwealth, people are struggling to find affordable housing. A new report from the state’s Joint Legislative and Audit Review Commission says Virginia is short at least 200,000 affordable rental units. Soaring rent prices are forcing a growing number of people to think twice about...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Alternative Process#State Government#Job Opportunities#Dars#Virginians
WTOP

State report blasts Virginia’s public schools

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Virginia Department of Education report released Thursday morning slammed the state of the commonwealth’s public schools, saying expectations, standards and academic performance have all been in decline, while the achievement gap among Virginia’s students has grown.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Progress reported in state budget talks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s budget stalemate continues, but there are signs of progress. Wednesday afternoon a member of the budget conference committee, Del. Terry Austin (R-Botetourt Co.) told WDBJ7 House and Senate negotiators are very close to an agreement. Lawmakers left Richmond in March without approving a new...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Percent positive COVID cases in Virginia over 15%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,751,443 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 18, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,836 from the 1,744,306 reported Wednesday, an increase from the 3,301 new cases reported Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Eight Virginia groups join request for Federal Trade Commission to investigate electric utility industry

Eight Virginia organizations have joined more than 230 consumer, environmental and public interest groups in asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate electric industry practices that they say “impede renewable energy competition and harm consumer protection.”. “Today, abusive utility practices are leading to increased electricity rates, obstruction of clean...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
royalexaminer.com

Virginia is building a comprehensive strategy of inclusion in state government employment practices

RICHMOND, VA – On May 17, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Virginia state government has implemented an alternative hiring process for individuals with disabilities, serving as a model for inclusive employment practices. The process embeds the employment of individuals with differing abilities as part of standard hiring policy and the state work culture.
VIRGINIA STATE
630 WMAL

Op-Ed: Virginia’s 10th District is Tired of Failed Leadership in Washington

We all want change from Soros funded Jennifer Wexton and the other Democrat leaders who control Loudoun County. I think it is safe to say that we want a Wexit! During the height of the pandemic when so many of Wexton’s constituents were seeking help for their families, she sent out coined statements about how this was a difficult time for us all. Wexton did not use her voice or platform to advocate for children. Wexton did not go to bat for the people of the 10th district she instead remained in the shadows while our community struggled. Read this response from Wexton’s office that many of us received:
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy