Lawmakers Coming Back to Capitol to Work on Budget Bills
(Des Moines, IA) — A small group of legislators will return to the statehouse today (Wednesday) and begin negotiations among Republicans on the spending plan for the state fiscal year that starts July First. House Republicans have drafted and passed budget bills for all state agencies and operations. Senate Republicans have only passed the D-O-T budget out of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Senate G-O-P leaders say their overall spending target of about eight-point-two BILLION dollars matches the governor’s proposed budget plan. House Republicans are proposing spending about 70 million dollars more than that.
