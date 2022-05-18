3 hurt in Holland-area crash

Six states were undercounted in the 2020 U.S. Census and eight states were overcounted, but Michigan’s count was accurate, according to the Census Bureau. The bureau surveyed 114,000 people in its post-enumeration survey to see if its numbers were accurate. While the data found Michigan to be overcounted by 0.14%, that was well within the margin of error, so it isn’t statistically significant.

