Ottawa County, MI

3 hurt in Holland-area crash

By John Agar
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Three people were injured Tuesday, May 17, in a crash at North River Avenue and Douglas Avenue in Holland Township. The injuries were not life-threatening. One of the...

www.mlive.com

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan wasn’t undercounted in U.S. Census, feds say

Six states were undercounted in the 2020 U.S. Census and eight states were overcounted, but Michigan’s count was accurate, according to the Census Bureau. The bureau surveyed 114,000 people in its post-enumeration survey to see if its numbers were accurate. While the data found Michigan to be overcounted by 0.14%, that was well within the margin of error, so it isn’t statistically significant.
The Ann Arbor News

Mackinac Island and electric bikes: What to know before you go

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - In the last few years, the popularity of electric bikes has surged. In neighborhoods, on your local bike trails and even in bike lanes on city streets, it’s not unusual to see people whizzing by on e-bikes with pedal-assist features or with the motorized throttles fully engaged. While most electric bikes max out at speeds of 20 mph, some can achieve closer to 30 mph.
MLive

Michigan DNR bumps hourly seasonal worker pay to $15 to fill 400 ‘critical vacancies’

LANSING, MI – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has boosted hourly pay for seasonal workers as it tries to fill jobs across the state. The DNR announced Friday that it has increased the starting hourly rate for seasonal park workers to $15, up from the old starting rate that ranged from $10.20 to $12 depending on region of the state and an applicant’s experience.
The Saginaw News

Kids 5 to 11 may now get a COVID-19 booster

Children 5 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot five months after completing their initial two-dose regimen. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the final approval Thursday, May 20, after its advisory committee of independent experts deemed the additional shot beneficial at increasing protection against severe COVID-19. The move follows a similar approval process completed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
MLive

Carpenter bees: How to stop them from damaging your house

Carpenter bees have emerged for the season across some parts of the U.S. sending property owners into defense mode. These extra-large pollinators may seem intimidating. Unfortunately, they are intimidating because their primary intention is to move into your home. These bees earn their name because of their natural tendency to...
The Flint Journal

Michigan unemployment agency failed to protect confidential information, audit finds

LANSING, MI – A recent audit found some holes in the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s security controls that protect sensitive information. The state’s Office of the Auditor General laid out six findings in a May 17 audit on the agency’s two key systems—MiDAS, an information system that collects unemployment taxes and pays benefits, and MiWAM, an online system where people can file unemployment claims.
MLive

Muslim woman faced discrimination when terminated by her employer, federal commission rules

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) ruled in favor of a Michigan Muslim woman who it says was discriminated against when she was fired from her job in 2019. The Michigan chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI), a Muslim civil rights organization which filed the EEOC complaint on behalf of the woman, received word of the EEOC finding Wednesday, May 18.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Community Policy