Jason Aldean and his wife had a bit of a scare when they rushed their son Memphis to a Florida ER. While he did not say what happened to his son, Jason did post an image of him in a hospital bed on his Insta stories with the caption, “Lil Man had his first trip to the ER today. Needed two stitches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin’.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO