Could the demise of the Red Sox leave the Yankees feeling empty come playoff time?

Stories like this one need to begin with caveats. The 2021 World Series champion Braves were 30-35 in mid-June. The 2019 World Series champion Nationals were 19-31 in May. Marathons are not won or lost in the first few miles, and squinting your eyes to try to see the finish line can create plenty of mirages.

So maybe the early stumblers will be late sprinters and mid-May looks around the division will be proven worthless.

But from what we have seen thus far, everything is going right in the Yankees’ universe — which includes the fact that everything is going wrong in the Red Sox’s universe.

The Yankees (27-9) own the best record in baseball, and the only thing keeping the Red Sox out of the AL East cellar is the Yankees’ domination of the Orioles, whom they beat again Tuesday, 5-4 . Boston, which was two wins away from a World Series appearance last year, is 14-22, 13 games back of the Yankees and already looking like the most intriguing fire sale at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

If this is truly the 2022 Red Sox — a team in transition that is desperately thin — then Yankees fans can debate whether it’s time to gloat or time to bemoan the lack of an impending, juicy playoff matchup. You can’t beat the Red Sox in the postseason if the Red Sox don’t make the postseason.

And unless something drastic changes, the Red Sox will not be making the postseason.

The Red Sox were embarrassed Tuesday night at Fenway by Nathan Eovaldi letting up five Astros homers in one inning , but their problems really begin at the end. No team has blown more saves (10) than the Red Sox, who only have successfully saved seven. This has been a uniquely devastating start for Red Sox fans, who have seen enough offense from Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez to engineer leads that so often disappear in the late innings.

The Red Sox’s bullpen has been the third-least valuable in baseball, according to Fangraphs. Chaim Bloom, their head of baseball operations, let Adam Ottavino leave for the Mets this offseason, ignored free-agent arms like Kenley Jansen and apparently was comfortable with a unit led by Matt Barnes, old friend Hansel Robles and Jake Diekman.

Barnes, an All-Star last season, has a 7.11 ERA. Diekman is tied for the major league lead with three blown saves, and Robles has added two of his own. The unit had been boosted by Garrett Whitlock, the Rule 5 pick from the Yankees who was a revelation last season, but the righty has been stretching out to be a rotation piece, so the bullpen has only gotten worse.

Offensively, Bogaerts (batting .338), Devers (.926 OPS) and Martinez (.958 OPS) have been brilliant, but not enough to do all the heavy lifting all by themselves. They are the only three Red Sox hitters who have been above-average this season, and most have been much worse. Batting average tells a small portion of the story, but it’s tough to win when Bobby Dalbec is hitting .165, Kiké Hernandez is hitting .180, Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .189, Trevor Story is hitting .210, Alex Verdugo is hitting .213.

Bloom is probably not done tweaking the roster, and those averages won’t sit at or below the Mendoza line all season. (Right?) But if the first month and a half of baseball is indicative of what is coming the next four and a half, the Yankees’ postseason might feel a bit hollow without revenge to exact from last year’s wild-card loss or another thrilling Game 7 to add to the all-time rivalry file.

The only other potential October victim that can compare, satisfaction-wise, is the first-place Astros, and perhaps a matchup could lead to shouting matches between Brian Cashman and Astros owner Jim Crane, who r ecently went back-and-forth in the media over the Astros’ cheating scandal.

Otherwise, though? The Yankees beating Noah Syndergaard’s Angels might be more enjoyable for Mets fans than for Yankees fans. Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela lurk in Minnesota, but knocking off the Twins in October is more a check-list item than a true achievement. The Rays are typically mighty but typically face-less, too, and the faces on the Blue Jays, such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, are not the loathsome types you put on dartboards.

If the Red Sox are as bad as they look, Yankees fans should enjoy the feeling now because they won’t be able to enjoy it in October. The Yankees can’t beat the Red Sox if the Red Sox already have lost.

Another year in which the Knicks did not tank — and another year in which they received no positive karma for the decision.

The Knicks, who have not moved up in the draft lottery since the 1985 event in which Dave DeBusschere pounded his fist in celebration that Patrick Ewing would be in New York, stayed put yet again. They wound up with the No. 11 pick , far outside the Paolo Banchero-Chet Holmgren-Jabari Smith range.

Repeatedly, Tom Thibodeau said the Knicks — who entered the season with real expectations after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference a season prior — would not tank. Their 37-45 mark was earned, only trying out the young prospects very late in the season. Alec Burks, a 30-year-old journeyman, finished fourth on the team in minutes played.

The Knicks were not rewarded for trying while the worst teams were handsomely compensated for embracing the mounting losses. There were no real surprises at the top of the lottery, and the top five is as follows:

1. Orlando (22-60)

2. Oklahoma City (24-58)

3. Houston (20-62)

4. Sacramento (30-52)

5. Detroit (23-59)

Apart from probably Sam Hinkie, no one likes tanking. But it sure does work.

A pitcher being moved up from Double-A to Triple-A rarely even warrants a glance from the organization’s fan base, but one of the Yankees’ top starting pitcher prospects is now one step from the big leagues.

Ken Waldichuk, who thoroughly dominated Double-A Somerset competition, is joining Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The 24-year-old lefty posted a 1.26 ERA in 28 ⅔ innings with 46 strikeouts.

Waldichuk, who transformed his body over the lost 2020 season, when he adopted a 4,500-calorie-a-day diet, has struck out everyone over the past two years, and now will get his chance against the best competition he has seen. He’s not on the 40-man roster yet, but if an injury strikes at the major league level, he is now on the radar.