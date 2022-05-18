High School Sports Results: Tuesday May 17

After all the rain and storms last week the grass has totally greened up, and yellowed in some cases. Yards across central Minnesota saw an outbreak of dandelions with the onset of real spring weather, and it got me thinking about this experience as a kid. It was always so awesome to go out for recess in the spring to a huge grassy area filled with new "flowers". Of course, as a kid we didn't know they were annoying invasive weeds, and that was the beauty of being a child.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO