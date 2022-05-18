ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

High School Sports Results: Tuesday May 17

By Jay Caldwell
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Rachel Dingmann had 3 hits, 3 runs scored and 5 RBIs for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 15-1 and will play at Melrose at...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

SCTCC Students Headed to National Competition

ST. CLOUD -- Two students at St Cloud Community and Technical College are headed to a national competition. Electrical Construction student Nick Lanham and HVAC/R student Alec Schrupp will participate in the National Leadership and Skills Conference from June 20th through the 24th in Atlanta, Georgia. Nick Lanham, from Brainerd,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. This Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Sherburne and Wright counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro. Large hail up to 2" in diameter and damaging winds up...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimball, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Maple Lake, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Foley, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Albany, MN
City
Mora, MN
City
Willmar, MN
City
Melrose, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Strong Storms Possible on Thursday

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes, especially across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. After Thursday, we cool down significantly with 50s over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Whit Gallery Hosting TEDxStCloud Open Mic Night

ST. CLOUD -- People will be sharing “ideas worth spreading” at an event in St. Cloud this week. A TEDxStCloud Open Mic Night will be held from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the Whit Gallery downtown. Speakers will be discussing topics related to technology, entertainment,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Thunderstorms Possible in Minnesota on Thursday

UNDATED -- Heaviest rain Tuesday will fall across the southwest and south-central Minnesota. Wednesday, thunderstorm chances will be the best north of I-94 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Thursday brings the next chance for more widespread precipitation, with a threat of severe weather in the afternoon and evening. Friday, it dries...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Highschoolsports#Becker 3 Albany#Cathedral 16#Sartell St#Cathedral Sjp 1 Mora 6#Cathedral Softball
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Location Closed, Now Last MN Location has Also Closed

Throughout the last two years, since the COVID pandemic, we have seen so many restaurants and businesses struggle or just flat out close. Brother's Bar and Grill in St. Cloud actually closed pre-pandemic, in 2018. But there was another location in Minneapolis, not too far from Target Center. This was the last location in Minnesota. It has now also closed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen MN Firefighter

BLOMKEST -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota Friday in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him last Thursday night. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to...
BLOMKEST, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Three Men OK After Kayaks Capsize on Sauk River

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is advising kayak and canoe enthusiasts to stay off creeks and rivers until the water levels recede to more normal levels. The sheriff's office says three people in kayaks were tossed into the Sauk River near Heim's Mill Saturday. A caller...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
103.7 THE LOON

Food Drive Raises 7 Tons For Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota donated over 7 tons of food to "Stamp Out Hunger" last weekend. The National Association of Letter Carriers’ "Stamp Out Hunger" event is the largest one-day food drive in the nation, feeding millions of Americans. Sandra Miller, food drive coordinator, says last Saturday's event...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

[Watch] Black Bear Panics Minnesota Teens

I can't remember a year when there have been so many bear sightings in Minnesota towns. They say that berries are in short supply due to the drought and fires are driving bears into cities and towns in search of food. According to CBS Minnesota, three teen girls from Centerville,...
CENTERVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

SCSU Adds Professional Selling Institute

ST. CLOUD -- The ribbon was cut Monday at a first-in-the-state professional selling institute at St. Cloud State University. The Per Rassmussen and Nina Skage Professional Selling institute at the Herberger School of Business will provide for the teaching of advanced sales techniques. Denny Bristow, chairman of the marketing department at SCSU, explains students will get first-class instruction in an often overlooked area of business.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did With Dandelions

After all the rain and storms last week the grass has totally greened up, and yellowed in some cases. Yards across central Minnesota saw an outbreak of dandelions with the onset of real spring weather, and it got me thinking about this experience as a kid. It was always so awesome to go out for recess in the spring to a huge grassy area filled with new "flowers". Of course, as a kid we didn't know they were annoying invasive weeds, and that was the beauty of being a child.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy