North Versailles, PA

One killed, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in North Versailles

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - One man was killed and another was taken to the hospital as a result of an early-morning crash.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The police chief said one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital when the two vehicles collided in the 400 block of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.

First responders said a man in a silver vehicle was taken to the hospital while another man in a red vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The condition of the driver taken to the hospital is unknown.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions, the vehicle going southbound crossed the center line and collided with the vehicle going north.

Both vehicles had only the drivers inside.

County police said they're not sure if charges will be filed.

"We'll have to follow normal police processes for that," said Lt. Vernando Costa. "Once we've gathered all the facts, we'll consult the DA's office and talk about what we're going to do moving forward."

Crash reconstruction crews are piecing together the specifics.

Investigators say they'll have to wait for toxicology reports to see if there was any impairment and surveillance footage to see if there was any distracted driving.

