Mitchell, SD

51st Annual Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade theme unveiled

more955.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade theme is “The Good Ol’ Days”. The 51st annual parade will...

more955.com

B102.7

Part of 49th Street in Sioux Falls to Close Temporarily

Drivers on East 49th Street in Sioux Falls will be looking for alternative routes for the next several days. The City of Sioux Falls says beginning Friday (May 20), the west leg of East 49th Street will be closed at Sycamore Avenue to allow crews to perform concrete repairs. Motorists...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota. Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.
UNION COUNTY, SD
Hot 104.7

Will the Greatest Show on Earth Return to South Dakota?

"The circus is coming, the circus is coming!" Well, maybe. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus is getting the act back together. Well, almost all of it. The last time we saw the Ringling big top was in 2017 when the show came to an end after 140 years. Slumping ticket sales forced the show to close leaving hundreds without work.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stormy tonight; Tender plants may need to be covered this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 19

Cloud cover will continue to increase across KELOLAND, as a warm front will be followed by a cold front. Winds have picked up as a result. A strong south wind is warming Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND through the 70s into the 80s. The NW winds are holding temperatures in the 70s in western South Dakota. Rain showers are increasing from west to east.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In 2003, this restaurant was created in Arkansas. And from 19 years, it has been one of the most famous in almost every city in that state. But now, it has also become one of the finest and popular place for tenders, wings, and fried chicken sandwiches in your city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

“JACK” THE DOG! (HEARTLAND HUMANE SOCIETY IN YANKTON)

Jack is Whippet bread, 2 years 11 months. He can climb 6ft fences and stand on top of them until He falls down! That’s not safe of course but he just can’t help himself – see fence, climb fence. If you are looking for a 24/7 companion, that’s him! He wants a home where there are dogs and people to hang with. He gets anxious when He is left alone for too long. He would love lots of space to run around or maybe even run with you if that’s your thing! He plays well in the dog groups at HHS. He likes to run and if He is having too much fun, He pretends like He doesn’t hear you calling for him. He likes to hang around inside and sleep on the floor, or the couch, or the bed. He’s met children and likes them. If they want him to curl up in their beds with them, He is all in favor of that. He loves car rides and sunny days and he’s all around a fun guy! To set up a time to meet Jack, call Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244, or log onto www.heartlandhumanesociety.net.
YANKTON, SD
City
Mitchell, SD
City
Parade, SD
more955.com

“KITTEN”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)

This little guy was found under a shed and is ready for a new home. He is around 6-7 weeks old and is a male. He likes to cuddle and is very playful. To set up a time to meet Kitten, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wish granted for a 3-year-old cancer patient

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 1984, Make A Wish South Dakota and Montana has granted more than 22-hundred wishes. A 3-year-old Sioux Falls boy had his wish granted by the organization Thursday. A small wish that’s been a year in the making. “It’s amazing to see the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Registration open for South Dakota’s Largest Classroom at the SD State Fair

HURON, S.D. – Registration is now open for South Dakota’s Largest Classroom at the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. The Largest Classroom event is an exciting field trip for students including opportunities to learn hands-on and see exhibits at a variety of educational learning centers that may not always be available to individual school districts or part of typical curriculums. The adventure will take place on Thursday, September 1, and Friday, September 2.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

Non-stop flight to California now offered at SF Regional Airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for summer vacations, you now have the opportunity to get a non-stop flight to San Diego, California from Sioux Falls. The new flight route starts Thursday, May 19, at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Allegiant Airlines is offering one-way fares on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Ready For a Temperature Plunge This Week?

As we're finally enjoying some sunshine and mild temperatures this week a cold front a set to roll in and give us a Oscar Awards type of slap in the face. South Dakota residents are urged to get ready for a 40 - 50 degree plunge later this week. Thursday afternoon's high temperatures will be in the high 80s. Then, Saturday night's low could be in the 30s for the Sioux Falls area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the sudden death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd. The mother-daughter duo’s final tour together was scheduled to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

