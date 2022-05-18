51st Annual Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade theme unveiled

Jack is Whippet bread, 2 years 11 months. He can climb 6ft fences and stand on top of them until He falls down! That’s not safe of course but he just can’t help himself – see fence, climb fence. If you are looking for a 24/7 companion, that’s him! He wants a home where there are dogs and people to hang with. He gets anxious when He is left alone for too long. He would love lots of space to run around or maybe even run with you if that’s your thing! He plays well in the dog groups at HHS. He likes to run and if He is having too much fun, He pretends like He doesn’t hear you calling for him. He likes to hang around inside and sleep on the floor, or the couch, or the bed. He’s met children and likes them. If they want him to curl up in their beds with them, He is all in favor of that. He loves car rides and sunny days and he’s all around a fun guy! To set up a time to meet Jack, call Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244, or log onto www.heartlandhumanesociety.net.

YANKTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO