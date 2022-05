Deputies confronted a man at a home in south Sedgwick County after a report that he was suicidal and he was inside a home with four children. The deputies were sent to the home around 10 a.m. and when they contacted the man, he became angry and started throwing objects at them. He then charged into the street with a weapon. The deputies talked to the man for half an hour and used de-escalation tactics, and eventually he gave up the weapon and was taken to a local hospital.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO