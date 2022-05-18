ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock bounce fades and the dollar gains as growth fears return

By Tommy Wilkes
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Stocks mixed, Europe and U.S. head lower, Asia rises

* UK inflation hits 9% but sterling sinks 1%

* German 2-year yield hits 2011 high on ECB rate hike bets

* Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - A rebound in stocks ran out of steam on Wednesday as concerns about the economic growth outlook and rising inflation knocked sentiment, while a UK inflation reading of 9% underlined just how much higher interest rates might be headed.

European shares were mostly lower and futures on Wall Street pointed to a weaker open .

Many analysts have characterised this week’s sharp rally as a short-term bounce of the sort common during a lengthier downward trend for equities. Few are willing to predict the end to selling after a bruising first five months of the year for risky assets given so much macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Investor sentiment and confidence remain shaky, and as a result, we are likely to see volatile and choppy markets until we get further clarity on the 3Rs -- rates, recession, and risk,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

By 1115 GMT, the broad Euro STOXX 600 was off 0.35%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 was 0.23% lower.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.68% and is on its longest winning streak since February. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.94% and miners led Australian shares about 1% higher.

The MSCI World Equity Index inched up 0.1% and is nearly 2% higher so far this week, but remains down 16% from its peak in January.

In currency markets, sterling was the big loser, shedding as much as 1% to $1.2373 after UK consumer price inflation hit 9% in April, a 40-year high and roughly in line with analysts’ expectations. The pound had risen sharply this week and some of Wednesday’s fall was down to profit taking.

British inflation is now the highest among major economies but prices are rising rapidly across the world, forcing central banks to hike rates even in the face of slowing economic growth momentum.

Canada’s April inflation reading is also due later on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.3% to 103.62 after a big fall on Thursday and headed back towards its two-decade high reached last week, while the euro fell by a similar amount to $1.0513 .

NEGATIVE SHOCKS

Positive data has helped the mood this week, with U.S. retail sales meeting forecasts for a solid increase in April and industrial production beating expectations.

Data on Wednesday showed Japan’s economy shrank less than expected in the first quarter.

Shanghai is edging towards an end to its protracted lockdown and China’s vice-premier made soothing comments to tech executives in the latest sign of a let up in pressure.

However, good news was offset by the reminder from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that controlling inflation would demand rate rises and possibly some pain.

Investors have priced in 50 basis point U.S. rate hikes in June and July and see the benchmark Fed funds rate nudging 3% by early next year.

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday below recent multi-year highs, but the German 2-year government bond yield shot to its highest since December 2011 after more hawkish central banker comments. The European Central Bank’s Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that a 50 basis point rate hike in July was possible if inflation broadens.

Commodities have rallied with stocks this week, although most prices are below recent highs.

On Wednesday Brent crude futures gained 0.85% to $112.88 a barrel and U.S. crude futures rose 1.19% to $113.74 a barrel.

S&P Global Ratings cut growth forecasts for China, the United States and the euro zone, underlining the weakening outlook for the world’s major economies.

“Two developments have altered the macro picture,” said chief economist Paul F. Gruenwald, pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation, which has turned out to be higher, broader and more persistent than first thought.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A recession could tank the value of the U.S. dollar, Goldman Sachs says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. dollar index has gained 15% since last year, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on inflation has boosted its strength against other currencies. Since the Fed began hiking interest rates in March, returns in the U.S. have become increasingly attractive and global investors have turned to more dollar-denominated investments.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Index Futures#Stock#European Central Bank#German#Ecb#Tmsnrt Rs 2egbfvh#Msci#Asia Pacific#Australian
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
US News and World Report

Wall Street Ends Sharply Higher, Fueled by Apple

(Reuters) - Wall Street finished sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks after strong retail sales in April eased worries about slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indexes advanced, with financials, materials, consumer discretionary and technology all gaining more than...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Consumer Stocks Diverge As Walmart Disappoints, Citing Inflation

Shares in consumer discretionary and staples stocks were trading in opposite directions on Tuesday as encouraging retail sales data was countered by disappointing earnings and financial targets from Walmart, which blamed high inflation. Walmart shares closed down 11.4% after it reported a 25% quarterly earnings decline and cut its full-year...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat

HOUSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 2.5% on Wednesday, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output, and as crude futures followed Wall Street lower. Brent crude futures for July settled down $2.82, or 2.5%,...
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall Sharply as Target's Woes Renew Inflation Fears

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Wednesday as dismal results from Target renewed fears that inflation is battering U.S. companies. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 4%. Target lost a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers down with it, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as costs for freight and transportation spiked. That comes a day after Walmart cited inflation for its own weak results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,164 points, or 3.6% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.7%. Treasury yields fell as investors sought safer ground.
STOCKS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

441K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy