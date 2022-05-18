Power centers readjusted after new ward map approved

The new ward map was approved on Monday with a 43-7 council vote .

Why it matters: Many Chicagoans will find themselves living in a different ward under a newly drawn map that will readjust power centers for the next decade.

Now that the dust has settled and alderpeople are done fighting, we're taking a closer look at the biggest changes.

36th Ward: It's being called "the noodle" because it stretches along Grand Avenue from the Far Northwest Side all the way to West Town.

This ward's alderperson is Gilbert Villegas, leader of the Latino Caucus, which spearheaded opposition to the map. He recently tweeted a sarcastic #punishedforspeakingup hashtag .

34th: The Far South Side ward office is on 111th Street, but this map moves the ward north to the popular areas south and west of the Loop.

Ald. Carrie Austin is not running for reelection.

3rd: The Near South Side ward represented by Ald. Pat Dowell already had one mega-development in One Central and is adding another — The 78 will move from the 25th Ward to the 3rd.

The other mega-development, Lincoln Yards, moves from the 2nd Ward, whose Ald. Brian Hopkins voted against the new map , to the 32nd.

40th: The North Side ward, led by Ald. Andre Vasquez, is now 47% white, 22% Latino, 20% Asian and 10% Black.

This will be the first time that the ward's white population is under 50%.

The 40th gains parts of West Ridge and Ravenswood Manor and stops just a block short of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's home, which will stay in the 33rd Ward.

The new map .