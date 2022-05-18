1 killed, 1 injured in North Versailles crash; road shut down

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:12 a.m. along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near Ault Street.

First responders said one of the drivers was dead when they arrived on the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital.

Allegheny County police said the vehicles were driving in the opposite directions when the vehicle driving southbound crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle.

There were no other occupants inside either of the vehicles.

Our crews could see one car with heavy front-end damage, and pieces of that car lying in the middle of the road. Another car, also with heavy front-end damage, was off the road and in the bushes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

