Victor, NY

Plans for new library in Victor-Farmington library voted down

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — During Tuesday’s vote on school district budgets and other projects, residents of Victor overwhelmingly rejected a...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

East High mural for civil rights icons unveiled

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A new mural at East High School in Rochester honors local and international civil rights icons. City leaders got together on Thursday to unveil and celebrate the new mural. The mural features Constance Mitchell, the first African American woman elected to the Monroe County Board...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Lodi Native Named New Geneva City Manager

Geneva’s next City Manager is a Lodi native, currently working as the Tompkins County Deputy County Administrator. Amie Hendrix has been selected to succeed Sage Gerling as city manager. In a news release from the city, Hendrix a South Seneca graduate, said “Growing up in nearby Seneca County I...
LODI, NY
WHEC TV-10

58 more conditional cannabis cultivator licenses approved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 58 more cultivator licenses Thursday and some of them are in the Finger Lakes area. Growing Family Farms in Monroe County, Emily Kyle Nutrition and Proper re-leaf in Livingston County, and Gage Farms in Yates County all got the go-ahead to grow cannabis for the adult-use market in New York.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

New mural unveiled at East High

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A new mural at East High School in Rochester honors local and international civil rights icons. It features Constance Mitchell, the first African American woman to be elected to the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, Minster Franklin D. Florence, the founder of civil rights group FIGHT and Muslim minister and human rights activist Malcolm X.
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Issues Statement Regarding State Senate

OSWEGO – Today, May 19, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued the following statement regarding the State Senate. “Since the Senate districts changed on Monday, I’ve been bombarded with messages of encouragement and support from folks all around Central New York, of which I enormously appreciate. I’m humbled to be in the conversation. However, public service should be about wanting to do something, not be something, and I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate. I still have plenty more to do, and projects to complete, in my final year and a half as Mayor of Oswego. Simultaneously, I’ve recently been offered multiple career opportunities, most of which allow me to continue effectively serving the people of Central New York, and one of those opportunities is the path I prefer at this time as I complete my full tenure as Mayor. I wish all candidates the best of luck, and hope they provide Central New York the quality representation the people deserve.”
OSWEGO, NY
13 WHAM

Henrietta DMV getting new home

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Department of Motor Vehicles on East Henrietta Road will close for good next Wednesday. The Monroe County Clerk's Office says it's relocating the office to a larger, more modern space over on Jefferson Road. The new branch will open to the public on June...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Next phase of Erie Harbor enhancements underway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Roc the Riverway initiative is working to revitalize Genesee Gateway Park, and it's moving at a rapid pace. Workers Tuesday began upgrading picnic tables, benches, and grills that have been deteriorating. Phase two will eventually include the construction of a new playground, park signage,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RESULTS: Local school district budget votes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters across the region headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on 2022-2023 school district budgets and proposals. Here are the results, updated as they become available: Albion Central School District Budget — Passed — 406/98 Bus Purchase — Passed — 427/72 Hoag Library — Passed — 380/124 Capital Improvement Reserve […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

School Budgets Pass, School Board Challengers Fail

Voters in the suburban school districts around Rochester have approved their school budgets. They also elected school board members. Candidates challenging progressive curricula did not fare well. In Webster, Jennifer Fonseca, Louis Levine and Richard Fraser had the support of the Webster Republican Committee, but all three lost. In Brighton,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RoCo has busy installation day after receiving nearly 5K 6x6 pieces

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Contemporary Art Center had a busy installation day Thursday after receiving about 5,000 6x6 submissions. The work will continue into Friday. It's all for the upcoming exhibit and fundraiser for the non-profit. Every piece will be $20. Buyers won't know who the artist...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Honor Flight's Mission 71 takes off this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Honor Flight Rochester Mission 71 takes off this weekend. Fifty-six veterans are heading to Washington, D.C. on Saturday to see the memorials in their honor. It's all provided at no cost to the vets. Three World War II veterans are making the trip. They'll return...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Who picks up the tab for city security?

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — This Good Question is about what's going on around the old building in downtown Rochester that suddenly started to crumble. A month ago the side of a 107-year-old building, the old Richford Hotel off Elm and Chestnut Streets, buckled and started to fall off. A piece of it came loose and crashed down onto the street below. That was on April 21.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva couple wins $42 million settlement against city in foundry case

A Geneva couple has won a $42,175,000 judgment against the city over contamination at the former Geneva Foundry site. The Finger Lakes Times reports Todd and Linsdey Powers of Geneva sued the city, saying it didn’t tell them contamination from the former Geneva Foundry made the property they purchased on Wadsworth St. unfit for development. The Powers’ purchased a vacant lot next to their Wadsworth St. home. Their attorney, Steve Williams, said the city told the couple before they bought the land that it was safe for redevelopment.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vote for Play of the Week: May 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for May 19. Watch the video above then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week.
ROCHESTER, NY

