ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Niklas Sule explains decision to skip Bayern Munich's final league game

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Niklas Sule explains his decision to miss Bayern Munich's final game of the season against...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer rumours: Botman, Dembele, Lewandowski, Timber, Messi, Pogba, Dennis

Manchester United have made a move for Lille centre-back Sven Botman as they attempt to beat AC Milan to the signature of the 22-year-old Dutchman. (Football Insider) Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also a target for Manchester United, with talks believed to be taking place between the two clubs for the 20-year-old Netherlands international. (Mirror)
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Sabitzer
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Borussia Dortmund#Bild#Matchday#Bundesliga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

554
Followers
4K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy