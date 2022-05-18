ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter Remains 'Committed' To Elon Musk Deal Despite His Antics

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUHe8_0fi49ZyM00

Twitter said it is still committed to selling the company to billionaire Elon Musk for the original $44 billion price and provided a detailed chronicle of how the deal came together in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday.

“Twitter is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable,” the company said in a statement attached to the filing.

Musk, via tweets, has been casting doubts over the deal in recent days, announcing it is “temporarily on hold,” raising concerns about spam accounts on the platform, and floating the possibility of negotiating a lower price. His pronouncements drove Twitter shares sharply lower to close at $38.32 on Tuesday , well short of the $54.20 he agreed to pay.

The 139-page SEC document shows it all started on Twitter, in March, when Musk was tweeting about the company and its content moderation policies, among other topics. On March 26, he reached out to former CEO Jack Dorsey and the two talked about the future of social media. On the same day, Musk contacted Egon Durban, a Twitter director, and explored the possibility of joining the Twitter board.

On March 27, another meeting was set up, with more Twitter board members, including CEO Parag Agrawal, in which Musk laid out potential options, including joining the board, taking Twitter private or starting a rival service to the social media giant.

Those discussions continued in the next days, as Musk announced he acquired a 9% stake in Twitter, making him the company’s biggest shareholder.

But Musk’s decision to pull back from joining the board appears to have been reached after another discussion with Dorsey on April 5, in which Dorsey told Musk that the company would be better off going private and that he did not intend to stay on the board.

Musk announced his offer to buy 100% of Twitter on April 14.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk is quoted as saying in an SEC filing that day.

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” Musk continued. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

Then, after extensive negotiations, Musk and Twitter reached an agreement for him to buy the company at $44 billion on April 25 , with Musk pledging to  change algorithms and remove spam bots.

Dorsey applauded the agreement as “the right path” forward for the company.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter,” Dorsey tweeted on April 26. “It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

The deal includes a $1 billion termination fee if either party backs out, and a specific performance provision allowing parties to seek a court injunction to enforce the agreement, as long as the financing holds.

Still, Musk on Tuesday tweeted that “the deal cannot move forward” until Agrawal publicly shares proof that spam accounts are less than 5% of users on the platform.

Musk replied to Agrawal’s tweets analyzing spambot percentages with a poop emoji .

Musk has also said he would be open to buying the company at a lower price , because of his concerns over spam accounts, in response to a question at the All-Summit tech conference in Miami on Monday.

Meanwhile, Twitter is going through staffing changes after three more senior employees quit, according to Bloomberg . Two other executives departed last week.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Filing#Sec
Daily Mail

Elon Musk quips that 'whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company' after he claimed to put his $44 billion Twitter takeover on hold

Elon Musk has joked that 'owning the libs' isn't cheap after claiming to put his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on hold. 'Whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company!' Musk tweeted on Saturday. He added: 'At least, that's what the lib hivemind thinks haha.'
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Fortune

Elon Musk seeks to scrap Tesla margin loan with new Twitter funding

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk is in talks to raise enough equity and preferred financing for his proposed buyout of Twitter to eliminate the need for any margin loan linked to his Tesla shares, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
ECONOMY
Variety

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal ‘Cannot Move Forward’ Until Company Proves Spam, Fake Account Numbers

Click here to read the full article. In the latest turn of Elon Musk’s will-he-or-won’t-he Twitter buyout saga, the billionaire is demanding hard proof of the social network’s assertion that less than 5% of its users are fake accounts or spam bots — and he said the deal cannot “move forward” until Twitter does so. Without citing any evidence for his claim, Musk tweeted that Twitter’s base could represent “20% fake/spam accounts,” four times what the company claims, and it “could be *much* higher.” He referred to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s reply Monday to Musk’s assertion about fake/spam accounts, in which...
BUSINESS
HuffPost

HuffPost

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy