ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Governor Not Dropping School Scholarship Plan

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJo4b_0fi49IDF00

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she is not giving up on her bid to get state scholarships for students in private schools before the Iowa Legislature shuts down for the year. Reynolds says there have been a lot of discussions on doing a smaller number and limiting the number of schools that it would apply to. The Republican-led Senate passed the governor’s plan in March to provide state scholarships to 10-thousand students in low and moderate-income households who enroll in private schools. The plan has stalled in the House, as many House Republicans worry the proposal will hurt small, rural schools and benefit urban areas like Des Moines.

Comments / 27

Mike H
2d ago

for all the people who say our public schools are failing. the tax money being diverted to private schools should be used to bolster public education for all kids, not a privileged few.

Reply
22
Brian Nervig
2d ago

I dont want my Taxes paying for some kid to go to a private SchoolLets there parents pay for it

Reply(14)
23
Related
littlevillagemag.com

AG Miller has to return a $50,000 campaign donation; Gov. Reynolds’ reelection fund surpasses $6 million

Attorney General Tom Miller violated one of Iowa’s few laws regarding campaign contributions when he accepted $50,000 from the the Democratic Attorneys General Association, a national political action committee. It’s not the size of the contribution (Iowa doesn’t set a limit on political contributions) that was a problem, or that it came from an out-of-state organization (also fine under Iowa law). The problem was its timing.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Negotiations Among Republicans on State Budget Gain Speed

(Des Moines, IA) — It appears Iowa legislators will return to the Capitol next week to make final decisions on the state budget. The Senate’s budget committee met in public and in private for seven hours Wednesday to pass ten budget bills. Republican Senator Tom Costello of Imogene is leading negotiations with House Republicans on the bill that will provide funding for the state’s human services and public health agencies. Senator Amanda Ragan (RAY-gun) of Mason City says she and her fellow Democrats are in the dark when it comes to details in the health and human services budget and wants the chance to examine it before voting. Governor Reynolds and G-O-P leaders say details of the entire eight-point-two-BILLION-dollar state budget should be hammered out soon.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Governor Endorses Newcomer in Republican Race, Citing School Voucher Support

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff McCulla for Iowa House District 37 ahead of the June 7th Republican Primary. Kniff McCulla is the owner of KLK construction in Pella, and is a business leader in Pella, and on the state and national stages, serving in many roles. Kniff McCulla is running against current Representative and Iowa State Trooper Jon Thorup of Knoxville, who was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018. One of Governor Reynolds’ legislative priorities has been to get a school voucher program initiated, where public money that would have gone to public schools could be used to pay for private school tuition. That bill has stalled in the Republican- led House, with opposition primarily coming from rural Republicans and Democrats. At Tulip Time, Governor Reynolds told KNIA/KRLS news that to get a voucher bill through the house, she needed new House members. Kniff McCulla supports the voucher program, telling KNIA/KRLS News that parents should be able to place their children in schools that share their values. Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News that he believes the voucher program will hurt our public schools, especially rural schools. He says that he overwhelmingly supports the Governor’s agenda, but that they differ on this issue. Thorup’s fellow House Republicans have elected him as an assistant majority leader during both his terms.
PELLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Unemployment Filings Down – National Claims Are Up

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s unemployment situation isn’t following the national trend. Iowa Workforce Development reports one-thousand-379 people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time during the second week of this month. That represents a decrease of just over 10-percent. Nationally, the number of American filing unemployment claims went up by 21-thousand. Despite that development, the total number of Americans collecting the benefits is at a 53-year low.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Redistricting shakes up race for US House District 2 in Iowa

Iowa — For the last 10 years, the northeast corner of Iowa has been known as District 1. But the once-in-a-decade redistricting process shook up the political maps, and relabeled the zone as District 2. Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Liz Mathis are running to represent the new District...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Legislature Updating Security Technology at Iowa Capitol Complex

(Des Moines, IA) — A senate committee has voted to spend a million dollars to replace security cameras and enhance security in the Iowa Capitol Complex. Senator Janet Petersen of Des Moines says she’s grateful because “we have had a number of threats on this building.” A 23-year-old man was charged with vandalism in early 2020 after breaking into the Capitol on a Sunday morning. Surveillance camera footage showed he made it all the way onto the floor of the Senate. Iowa is among the 30 state capitol buildings with metal detectors at the doors where visitors enter. Last year, a security fence was installed around Terrace Hill, the governor’s mansion in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KEYC

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Libertarian Party candidate for Iowa Governor, Rick Stewart, says he has paused his campaign following a recent arrest for civil disobedience. This past week, Stewart says he was detained at the Washington, D.C. headquarters of the DEA on the charge of simple trespassing. Stewart says...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
KCAU 9 News

Iowa non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has primarily seen at the high school level but a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to get more books in […]
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Senate GOP’s court budget includes money originally set aside for pensions

DES MOINES — Senate Republicans are scaling back the amount of money they’re willing to set aside to hire four new judges and provide pay raises to judges and other employees in the Iowa court system. Republican Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola Wednesday said it appears the courts can cover some expenses by using money no longer needed for the pension system for judges.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise again in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa rose once again according to the latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Des Moines Register reports that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased for the fourth week in a row to 145. Of those patients, 19 required intensive care.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Native American boarding schools part of "heartbreaking" report

A federal report released this month found Native American children were removed from homes, severely mistreated and, in some cases, died at more than 400 boarding schools across the U.S. between 1819 and 1969.Three of those schools named in the report were located in Iowa: Toledo, Houghton and Allamakee County.Why it matters: The Interior Department says the report is the first comprehensive inventory of the federally operated schools documenting the trauma and consequences caused by the U.S.' cultural eradication effort.Plus: It's a history that, before now, was widely disbelieved, Johnathon Buffalo, of the Meskwaki Cultural Center & Museum in Tama,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Iowa Legislature#Urban Areas#House Republicans#Governor#Senate
kelo.com

Iowa Governor wants employers to offer child care as a benefit

DES MOINES, I.A. (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program to encourge employers to offer child care as a benefit to their employees. —— Read the entire news release below. DES MOINES -Gov. Reynolds announced today a new Child Care...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Senate GOP Budget Plan for Courts Involves Money Transfer from Pension Fund

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Republicans are scaling back the amount of money they’re willing to set aside to hire four new judges and provide pay raises to judges and other employees in the Iowa court system. G-O-P Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says it appears some of those expenses can be covered with money no longer needed for the pension system for judges. He says their pension fund is in “very good shape,” so Senate Republicans want to transfer nearly five million from the fund to cover the cost of judicial pay raises and filling vacancies. But Caitlin Jarzen, an administrator in the court system, says state law prohibits this kind of transfer AND it would result in job cuts. House Republicans have passed a separate budget bill for the state court system that does NOT include the money transfer.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

EPA Announces Brownfield Grants For 2 Contaminated Sites In Iowa

(Washington, DC) — The EPA has announced two Brownfield grants for a pair of contaminated sites in Iowa. Fort Dodge was awarded 250-thousand dollars for the cleanup of the former Greenleaf Healthcare nursing home. Denison will receive 400-thousand dollars for community-wide assessment work and the development of re-use plans for the Denison Power Plant site and another location. The awards come a day after Council Bluffs was awarded a half-million-dollars for the cleanup of a former battery plant.
FORT DODGE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits

Two Iowa health care workers fired for violating a federal law requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been awarded jobless benefits due to a state law that ensures such workers can still collect unemployment. In one case, a judge noted that while the worker could have kept her job by simply claiming a […] The post Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Supreme Court case pits Iowa pig farmers against California

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa pig farmers are raising a stink because they want to sell their products in a state that annually consumes 15% of all U.S. pork. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a California animal welfare law. It requires pork sold in the state to come from more spacious farms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHO 13

What an Iowa court ruling means for future school mask rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — School districts in Iowa will still not be able to issue districtwide mask mandates, according to a court ruling this week. On Monday the U.S. 8th Circuit Court ruled on the lawsuit filed against Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Ann Lebo, the Director of the Iowa Department of Education. The state […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

New Iowa law requires more ethanol in state’s gasoline

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is the first state in the nation to require most gas stations to sell fuel with at least 15% ethanol under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds signed the bill Tuesday on a farm near Prairie City, about 20 miles east of Des Moines. The Republican governor signed the bill on a flatbed wagon backed by tractors and corn planters, highlighting what she called a victory for Iowa farmers and biofuels advocates. The ethanol industry consumes about half of Iowa’s corn crop. The state leads the nation in corn and ethanol production. Most gas sold in Iowa and across the country is blended with 10% ethanol.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy