A lobster roll is the definitive food of summer on the North Fork. While you can find one on most local menus, here are our curated picks and reasons why we love them. Flowers make everything better, even lobster rolls. Barrow Food House serves theirs with edible flowers on top making it the prettiest lobster roll on the North Fork. (Side note: It’s as delicious as it is beautiful.) 452 Main Road, Riverhead.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO