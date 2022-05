This week we’re featuring John Martin Reservoir State Park, a large reservoir in southeastern Colorado otherwise known as the “sapphire of the plains.”. John Martin Reservoir is located along the Arkansas River in Bent County. It is named for John Martin, who served as a Democratic representative for Colorado’s 3rd district from 1933-1939. During his time in Congress, Martin advocated for legislation to approve building the reservoir. Construction of the dam began in 1939, although it was not fully completed until 1948. When it’s full, the reservoir has a surface area of about 30 square miles – the second largest body of water in Colorado!

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO