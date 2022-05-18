ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Finalist for Public Safety Director

By scottsuhr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Cedar Falls has announced the three finalist for the Public Safety Director position. The position became available after Jeff Olson announced his retirement in March. The finalists include...

Fraud Charges Against Director of Neighborhood Center

The former Director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center has been charged with Fraud for taking money from the organization, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jesse Henderson is accused of making cash withdrawals and debit and credit card purchases. He allegedly used the funds for dental and health insurance premiums, vehicle payments, personal entertainment, and to support his gambling activities at various casinos. In total, more than $71,000 were misappropriated between 2017 and May of 2021. Henderson did pay back more than $12,000. Henderson is the great-nephew of Jesse Cosby. The organization provides senior services with an adult day center, meals on wheels, and youth summer meals programs and has been in operation for more than 55 years.
WATERLOO, IA
Planet Fitness Employee Arrested

A former employee of the Waterloo Planet Fitness was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after bringing a replica of a BB gun into the business, according to KWWL. The woman threatened to take her own life with the weapon. Police were able to quickly take her into custody before taking her to the hospital. The woman’s name has not been released.
WATERLOO, IA
Boys Soccer Ends Season

Thursday night on KWAY Country Hudson United knocked the Waverly-Shell Rock boys out of Substate 5-0. The game was 1-0 after the first half and the Go-Hawks got the strong wind at their backs in the 2nd half but Hudson was able to pull away in the final 25 minutes of the match. Waverly-Shell Rock finishes the year 2-13.
WAVERLY, IA

