Singapore Airlines narrows annual loss, says outlook improving

By Jamie Freed
Reuters
 2 days ago
May 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) (SIAL.SI) on Wednesday posted a narrower annual loss of S$962 million ($694.08 million), at a time when demand remained low due to the pandemic, but said the outlook was improving as travel restrictions were lifted.

SIA's loss in the 12 months ended on March 31, its third consecutive year in the red, was an improvement from the S$4.3 billion loss a year earlier that included impairment charges on 45 older aircraft.

The latest figure was in line with the average forecast of a S$968.5 million net loss from 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Annual revenue doubled to S$7.6 billion.

SIA said passenger capacity would average around 61% of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter and 67% in the second quarter as the outlook improved.

"Key markets around the world have further eased travel restrictions, supporting a strong recovery in demand in air travel across all cabin classes," SIA said in a statement.

It added that forward sales, when measured as a percentage of available seats, were approaching pre-pandemic levels for the three months up to August.

Singapore on April 1 took a major step forward in reopening by allowing fully-vaccinated travellers to enter the country without the need to quarantine or take an on-arrival test for COVID-19, as well as lifting all daily arrival quotas. From April 26, it removed the need for pre-departure tests.

Passenger traffic at Singapore's Changi Airport has doubled in May compared with March to stand at around 40% of pre-COVID levels, the country's transport minister said on Tuesday. read more

SIA, like Hong Kong-based rival Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK), lacks a domestic market. But Singapore has been reopening at a much faster pace than Hong Kong, allowing SIA to restore pre-pandemic capacity levels more quickly.

($1 = 1.3860 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens

US News and World Report

Lufthansa to Buy Seven Boeing Passenger Aircraft, 10 Cargo Planes

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa announced plans on Monday to buy Boeing passenger and cargo planes with a total list price of nearly $6 billion, citing a drive to modernise its fleet and meet strong demand for freight transportation. Cost benefits associated with modernisation and the addition of fuel-efficient models...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Southwest, Delta, United ranked among best US airlines

It has been a tumultuous year for the airline industry as carriers continually faced weather disruptions, COVID-related staffing woes and a shortage of aircraft. The issues persisted as passengers flooded back to airports. However, according to the annual Airline Quality Rating from Wichita State University, some passenger carriers were able to outshine others in overall performance.
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Flight data from China Eastern jet points to intentional nosedive -WSJ

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Flight data from a black box recovered from the China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed in March indicates someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with U.S. officials' preliminary assessment. A Western official told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
