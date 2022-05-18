ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Mayor says he expects completion of playground within two months

By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PROVIDENCE – Work on a new ADA-accessible playground in Marieville should start in about the next week, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, and be completed within two months. The mayor had said for a story in March that he expected work to commence within a month on the...

In move to reduce tax rate, NK votes to lower homestead exemption

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council voted to lower the homestead exemption to five percent for the upcoming fiscal year at the town manager’s suggestion at their meeting Monday night. Town manager Ralph Mollis said that last year the council addressed concerns about the adverse...
Statement from Mayor Elorza on Signing of Historic $124 Million American Rescue Plan Act Budget

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today made the following statement after signing the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget:. “Today, I was proud to join members of the City Council and community members as I signed a historic $124 million American Rescue Plan Act budget into law, allocating our remaining ARPA funding to programs and investments that will build an equitable, resilient recovery for Providence. I am especially proud that our process involved robust community engagement with the voices of over 1,500 residents and I appreciate our COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force members for their hard work and their recommendations. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, the funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act will provide historic investments in housing, infrastructure, community organizations, youth, economic stability, and so much more, positioning Providence to recover and grow in the years to come. I’m grateful for the collaboration and partnership of the Providence City Council and the many Providence community members who engaged with this process through surveys, meetings and more. I look forward to working with the community to put these dollars into actions.”
The Irony of the Narragansett Town Council Voting to Give Passes to the Narragansett - Watson

On May 17, 2022 the Narragansett Town Council voted to give members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe no-cost seasonal passes to Narragansett town beaches—the same seasonal passes that Narragansett town residents have access to. The primary controversy was over whether it was fair to charge Narragansett Tribal members for passes at all. The vote was three council members in favor of granting passes and two council members against. There were also hours of heated testimony leading up to the decision. For specificity’s sake, the vote was solely for free access to the beaches and did not include free parking.
Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island closed to public starting May 23

NEW SHOREHAM , R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday the Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island will be closed to visitors due to repairs starting May 23. The staircase, which is part of the Edward S. Payne overlook on the island, will be...
Mineral Spring Avenue has become one long strip mall

I recently attended a North Providence zoning board meeting discussing the construction of a Neon gas station and drive-thru restaurant being developed at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. I had previously written to the Planning and Zoning Board director as to why there is yet another gas station going up on...
Governor McKee Announces Sites Readiness Awards in 11 Communities to Help Catalyze Development

Joined by state and local officials, Governor Dan McKee today announced over $600,000 in site readiness awards to 16 projects in 11 communities across Rhode Island. The awards will fund municipal technical assistance and site-specific planning improvements to catalyze economic development projects in these communities. “The investments announced today will...
Still no basis to leave Kennedy Plaza – David Brussat

Not much seems to have changed from last November when I first wrote about a new proposal to replace the Kennedy Plaza bus depot with a new, indoor facility at Dorrance and Clifford streets, four or five blocks south of the plaza next to the Garrahy courthouse. In late winter, public forums sought input, but bus riders seemed to remain frosty. I attended the first and asked why was Kennedy Plaza now too small? I got essentially this reply, as quoted in the Journal Feb. 26, which did not, in my opinion, answer the question:
City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
Historic Valentine Whitman House to be sold

LINCOLN – One of Lincoln’s oldest homes is likely going on the market next month. The historic house on Great Road was built in the late 1690s by Valentine Whitman Jr. It’s known as a stone-ender (one of the few remaining in the state), named after the stone chimney that extends across one side of the home.
Cumberland school board changes start times; working families impacted

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland School Committee, in a move to temporarily maintain budget neutrality to avoid adding buses during school construction, has approved revised start times at elementary schools. The school board voted 4-2 last Thursday, May 12, to change the start times as they prepare to move students...
Margaret T. Bannon – Cumberland

Margaret T. Bannon, 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Paul D. Bannon Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (McFarland) Tomei. Margaret “Peggy” resided in Cumberland for the past 60 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
17 people displaced in Pawtucket fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping four families following a house fire on Warren Avenue in Pawtucket. The flames were extinguished when our 12 News crew arrived on the scene just before six o’clock on Saturday night, but crews were still working to put out hot spots. The back of the […]
City Proposes Fee for Outdoor Dining

The Newport City Council has proposed a fee structure for the continued use of public parking spaces along Broadway as seasonal outdoor dining areas. As part of a pending ordinance submitted by the council for review by the city solicitor, restaurants along the street would pay $1,500 per space annually, regardless of how many parking spots are taken, to continue to place outdoor dining equipment and barriers in the public parking lanes from May through October 2023.
PAWTUCKET PARKS AND RECREATION

Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division Announce Summer Session for Recreation/ Wellness Classes. The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced their lineup of recreational classes and programs for the upcoming summer season. Classes will encompass an eight week session that take place at the Slater Memorial Park Pavilion located at 833 Armistice Boulevard and on the lawn of the J.C Potter Casino in Slater Park, located at 831 Armistice Boulevard.
