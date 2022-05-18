ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'BLM' Co-Founder Paid Almost $4m to the Father of Her Child, Her Brother and Board Secretary

 2 days ago

TIME screenshot

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is back in the headlines, this time for several huge payouts she made using the foundation's donations.

According to Associated Press, Cullors forked out $970,000 to Trap Heals LLC, a company established by Damon Turner, the father of her child. She also paid out $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a security firm owned by her brother, Paul Cullors.

All payments were documented on the foundation's tax forms.

The biggest chunk went to Bowers Consulting, a firm steered by Shalomyah Bowers, the foundation's board secretary. The payments were made between July 2020 and June 2021. This payout was fork a whopping $2.1 million.

However, the report also says that Cullors did not receive any payments directly from the organization or to her consulting firm.

This news comes after Cullors admitted to throwing two parties at the organization's $6 million Los Angeles mansion.

Cullors has faced heavy backlash after the purchase of the mansion went public weeks ago. The mansion was reportedly purchased using donations following the tragic death of George Floyd.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Cullors confessed to using the mansion to throw a birthday party for her son. She also said that a gathering was held at the luxurious property to celebrate President Biden's inauguration.

"I look back at that and think, that probably wasn't the best idea," she said.

In April, a report was published by New York Magazine, revealing the 6,500-square-foot "Campus" building was purchased with cash in October 2020. The magazine alleges that it was purchased with funds donated to Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

"On paper, it looks crazy," she said. "We use this term in our movement a lot, which is we're building the plane while flying it. I don't believe in that anymore. The only regret I have with BLM is wishing that we could have paused for one to two years, to just not do any work and just focus on the infrastructure."

Comments / 446

Becci Johannsen Reedus
2d ago

Anyone who treats charitable money as their personal piggy bank belongs in jail. These dollars are tax deductible and we need the IRS to begin going after these folks.

Reply(53)
365
Khaleesi Jane
1d ago

keeping all that money in the family...and not helping others in need of financial assistance - you dooped people who have little and corporations who gave thousands to fill your pockets with ill-gotten gains...and we thought BLM cared about black folk when in reality you only care for you.

Reply(12)
176
Chris St John
1d ago

She learned from the best . Hillary ,exactly what she did to Haiti . They hate her. I know had many on my flooring crew . The Clinton Head foundation

Reply(12)
90
