PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials are warning Arizonans to be on the lookout for a different twist on a popular scam. Scammers are now using virtual meeting platforms and sites like Zoom and Teams to hack emails or pretend to use someone else’s credentials to wire money. It’s part of the business email compromise scam, which was No. 1 in the state with the most money loss in the last five years — totaling over $22 million lost.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO