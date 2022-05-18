Johnny Depp threatened to 'peel' Amber Heard's hair from her head, friend says

Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. Steve Helber/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Amber Heard's friend, iO Tillett Wright, testified Tuesday that he heard the couple fight in 2016.

Wright said he was on the phone with Heard when he heard Depp threatening to "peel" her hair back.

Wright said the actor could be "incredibly cruel and mean" when drunk.

Actor Johnny Depp threatened to "peel" Amber Heard's hair from her head in a phone call, her friend iO Tillett Wright testified in court on Tuesday.

In a taped deposition , Wright told the court that Heard called him on May 21, 2016, to describe a "theory" Depp had, which was that they had both pooped on his pillow.

Heard, who was with Depp, had put him on speakerphone, Wright said.

"I was laughing. She was laughing. And when I realized that [Depp] was serious, I was like, 'OK, look, you know, first of all, I wasn't there that day,'" Wright said.

Wright then said he heard Depp "clomping back down the stairs" before the phone dropped.

He then said he heard Depp say to Heard: "Oh, you think I hit you? You think I fucking hit you? What if I peel your fucking hair back?"

Wright said he heard the phone drop again and then heard Heard scream. He proceeded to call mutual friends so they could help intervene, he said.

He went on to say Depp could be "incredibly cruel and mean" when drunk. He did not say whether he thought Depp was drunk during the hair-peeling phone call.

Earlier in the trial, Depp accused Heard of defecating on their bed after a fight in which he said he was leaving her. Depp said that Heard denied doing so and blamed it on their dogs, which he said was absurd.

The actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. He is accusing her of ruining his reputation and career, though the article never mentioned Depp by name.

The trial is set to culminate with a jury verdict on May 27.