(Marshall County, Iowa) -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a toddler is dead after an accident Tuesday morning. The Sherriff's Office says a driver was backing a truck out of a garage north of Baxter, Iowa a little after 9am and didn't see the child riding a tricycle behind the vehicle. The driver backed over the child, who died at the scene, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. So far none of the names of those involved have been released.

