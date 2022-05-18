The Morning News: Primary Election Results!

Voters have headed to the polls for primary elections in a number of key states, including Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The results will determine the electoral match-ups in the crucial midterm elections in November. Here are the Associated Press projections in the key races we’re following:KentuckyRand Paul won the GOP nomination for Senate.Thomas Massie won the GOP nomination for the 4th Congressional District.Brett Guthrie won the GOP nomination for the 2nd Congressional district.North CarolinaTed Budd won the GOP nomination for Senate.Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for Senate.Madison Cawthorn lost the GOP nomination for the 11th Congressional District.PennsylvaniaJohn Fetterman...

