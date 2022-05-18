ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Morning News: Primary Election Results!

By Aaron Keck
 2 days ago

The Independent

Primary elections: Winners in the key races we’re watching

Voters have headed to the polls for primary elections in a number of key states, including Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The results will determine the electoral match-ups in the crucial midterm elections in November. Here are the Associated Press projections in the key races we’re following:KentuckyRand Paul won the GOP nomination for Senate.Thomas Massie won the GOP nomination for the 4th Congressional District.Brett Guthrie won the GOP nomination for the 2nd Congressional district.North CarolinaTed Budd won the GOP nomination for Senate.Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for Senate.Madison Cawthorn lost the GOP nomination for the 11th Congressional District.PennsylvaniaJohn Fetterman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Record numbers of Georgia voters cast early ballots in primary election

(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.
GEORGIA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Three-way Pennsylvania primary has two ‘very strong’ general election candidates: Karl Rove

Fox News contributor Karl Rove offered his predictions for the hotly-contested Pennsylvania Senate race Tuesday, arguing David McCormick and Dr. Oz would both be “strong candidates” if either prevails in the primary election. Rove made the remarks on “America’s Newsroom,” warning Kathy Barnette, another GOP contender, may not be successful in the general election because of “lingering questions” surrounding her record and recent remarks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

