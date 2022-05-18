ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 19.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 8.7 Fri 8 am CDT 18.1 18.6 19.8
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JASPER...SOUTHERN SHELBY...SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...CLAY AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cowden to near Edgewood to near Xenia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watson, Stewardson, Louisville, Clay City, Dieterich, Wheeler, Neoga, Montrose, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gerald, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Beaufort around 1050 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Clair, Union and Parkway. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 228 and 242. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Villa Ridge and Augusta around 1110 AM CDT. Gray Summit around 1115 AM CDT. Pacific and Defiance around 1120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eureka, Wildwood, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, High Ridge, Ballwin, Murphy, Chesterfield and Valley Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 247 and 269. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 214. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Route 66 State Park, Castlewood State Park, and Robertsville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

