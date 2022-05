We have been anticipating this opening for quite some time. The Daiquiri Factory is expanding across the Mississippi River to Iowa and the garage doors on the new DaqFac are ready to open for business. Before those doors fly open, we got an exclusive first look inside the new Daiquiri Factory, which sits on the corner of Harrison St. and W 3rd St in downtown Davenport.

