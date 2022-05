Des Moines, IA- Iowa Senate Republicans have revived a plan to have the governor appoint the majority of commission members that nominate district judge candidates. Radio Iowa reports that Cedar Rapids Democrat Tom Taylor says this plan gives the governor too much influence. “The deck is going to be stacked in favor of the governor picking judges,” Taylor says, “so it’ll probably be done on ideological balances instead of on, you know, their record.”

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO