Click here to read the full article. After decades of pay inequality — and a six-year legal battle that ended with a settlement earlier this year — the U.S. Women’s National Team revealed Wednesday that they’ve entered in a new collective bargaining agreement that ensures they’ll be paid the same as the U.S. men’s soccer team. For years, the USWNT has attempted to be paid the same as their male counterparts, and the new agreement with the United States Soccer Federation, which runs through 2028, makes sure both teams receive “equal pay through identical economic terms” through the upcoming World Cup and beyond....

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO