XFL agrees to five-year deal with ESPN, Disney to broadcast all games

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The XFL has signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company, giving the network exclusive broadcasting rights for all gameday content starting in 2023 through the 2027 season, the league announced Tuesday.

The league is set to begin on Feb. 18, 2023 with a 40-game regular season, two playoff games and one championship. The games will premiere on ESPN, ABC and FX.

“This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on my longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I’ve had with Disney throughout my career," XFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a league statement. "We’re excited to be working with global visionaries that are aligned with the XFL’s values, are true team players and share our ambitious goals to grow the XFL as a global sports and entertainment business. Through the combined power of Disney, ESPN and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out.”

The deal also includes content rights for Disney's digital and social platforms as well as streaming outlets, like ESPN+.

“Without question, we have long admired Disney’s distinct ability to engage an expansive consumer fanbase across verticals, while also maintaining a deeply authentic, nuanced and heartfelt approach to storytelling much like our own,” said Dany Garcia, co-owner and chairwoman of the league. “To find a partner that honors our foundation and to be able to root our vision of unwavering passion, accessibility and the future of football with Disney as our home, is a dream come true. We are extraordinarily excited to explore the endless possibilities of this partnership – today is surely just the beginning.”

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: XFL agrees to five-year deal with ESPN, Disney to broadcast all games

