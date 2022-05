LCM (50 Meters) The City of Melun, about an hour outside of Paris, hosted its 10th annual National swimming meet this past weekend. Highlighting the women’s side of the meet was Charlotte Bonnet. Bonnet won the 200 freestyle in a 1:59.56 and the 200 IM in a time of 2:14.89. Her 200 freestyle was slightly off what she went at the French Championships at the beginning of April as she won in a 1:56.47 there.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO