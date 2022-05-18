ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 things to know this Wednesday, May 18

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6aZw_0fi40xdn00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Every time I think of Wednesday, I’m always thrown back to that one Geico commercial where the camel is running around the office building, asking absolutely everyone what day it is- let’s bring that energy today, Capital Region. It won’t be hard, either, since Meteorologist Jill Szwed has already declared this a beautiful day in the 518 . Oh, and it’s “518 Day,” so there’s that, too.

Wednesday’s five things to know include some background information on the victim from Monday night’s fatal stabbing in Albany, the results from local budget and board of education elections, and a fatal fire in Fulton County.

1. Albany homicide victim was an up-and-coming local chef

The community is mourning the loss of 31-year-old Tyrome Wallace, who was stabbed to death inside his Washington Avenue apartment Monday night. Wallace was an up-and-coming local chef who had spent years working in Albany restaurants.

Albany homicide victim was up and coming local chef

2. Local Board of Education vote results

On Tuesday, Capital Region voters came out in numbers to cast their ballots for local schools’ board of education members. These elections were unlike any in years past – issues like mask mandates, the COVID-19 vaccine, and the teaching of critical race theory, among other social issues, made the votes much more politically charged than usual.

Local Board of Education vote results

3. School budget results 2022-23

Voters across the Capital Region cast ballots Tuesday to either accept or dismiss proposed school budgets for the 2022-23 school year.

School budget results 2022-23

4. State Police investigate fatal house fire in Ephratah

New York State Police based in Fonda are investigating a fire that occurred on Friday the 13 on State Route 67 in Ephratah. Sara E. Stinnett, 74, was killed in the fire.

State Police investigate fatal house fire in Ephratah

5. Man arrested after bringing gun to Albany Airport

A man has been arrested after bringing a gun to the Albany International Airport. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Tyron Ridley, 35, of Florida, was arrested on May 16.

Man arrested after bringing gun to Albany International Airport Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

