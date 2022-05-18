ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Town joining in outpouring of support for Tuskegee Airman Butler

By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PROVIDENCE – After receiving cards from nearly every state in the U.S., Airman Sgt. Victor Butler’s month-long birthday celebration will only get better. The last known Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island, Butler will turn 100 years old on May 21. He received thousands of cards since NBC 10 first reported...

Valley Breeze

Lavinia Rodriguez – Cumberland

Lavinia Rodriguez, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Heritage Hills Nursing Center, Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Andres H. Rodriguez Sr. Born in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Gallo and Maria A. (Franco) Rosario. She resided in Cumberland for the past 17 years, previously residing in Central Falls.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Margaret T. Bannon – Cumberland

Margaret T. Bannon, 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Paul D. Bannon Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (McFarland) Tomei. Margaret “Peggy” resided in Cumberland for the past 60 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
CUMBERLAND, RI
rinewstoday.com

Still no basis to leave Kennedy Plaza – David Brussat

Not much seems to have changed from last November when I first wrote about a new proposal to replace the Kennedy Plaza bus depot with a new, indoor facility at Dorrance and Clifford streets, four or five blocks south of the plaza next to the Garrahy courthouse. In late winter, public forums sought input, but bus riders seemed to remain frosty. I attended the first and asked why was Kennedy Plaza now too small? I got essentially this reply, as quoted in the Journal Feb. 26, which did not, in my opinion, answer the question:
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

East Providence woman wins Rhode Island Foundation’s highest honor

East Providence, RI – As hundreds of business and community leaders watched, an East Providence woman has been honored for her work with one of the Rhode Island Foundation’s most prestigious awards. Elizabeth Manchester received the Harold B. Soloveitzik Professional Leadership Award, which recognizes a member of the...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Lincoln resident steps into Cianci role for one-man show

LINCOLN – When Lincoln resident Nick Albanese was growing up, people always made remarks about how much he looked like Buddy Cianci. The son of Sicilian immigrants, Albanese grew up in the north end of Providence, where his father owned a bakery. Vincent Albert “Buddy” Cianci Jr. was sworn-in as mayor in 1975, the year Albanese was born.
LINCOLN, RI
Diocese to Hold Deaconate Ordination on Saturday

FALL RIVER — Four seminarians studying for the priesthood for the Fall River Diocese will be ordained transitional deacons by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V, in the context of an 11 a.m. Mass on Saturday, May 21, in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Fall River. To be ordained are...
FALL RIVER, MA
Look Around: DEM Urges Residents to Be ‘Bear Aware’

A black bear roams a Hope Valley property in May 2020. (Peter August photos) In what has become a rite of spring, Rhode Island residents are once again reporting black bear sightings. This is the time of year when young, male black bears are searching for mates, and because there isn’t much natural food available yet, they will eat just about anything they find, including bird seed.
ANIMALS
City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
From Dartmouth Mall to Plymouth, Bikers Gather for Angel Babies

Bikers these days oftentimes get a bad rap, but I'm here to shatter that stigma. On Sunday, June 5, motorcyclists from across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island will gather for a cause that touches the hearts of many. Riding for Angel Babies has returned to raise awareness and money to help support families during a time of unimaginable loss.
PLYMOUTH, MA
17 people displaced in Pawtucket fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping four families following a house fire on Warren Avenue in Pawtucket. The flames were extinguished when our 12 News crew arrived on the scene just before six o’clock on Saturday night, but crews were still working to put out hot spots. The back of the […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
Rhode Island Counties Return To Masking Amid Growing Covid Cases

Amid growing cases of Covid throughout the listening area, the Rhode Island Health Department is issuing a mask advisory for Bristol, Kent, Providence and Washington among others. "With COVID-19 now an endemic disease in Rhode Island, we should expect moderate increases and decreases in our COVID-19 levels over the coming...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Statement from Mayor Elorza on Signing of Historic $124 Million American Rescue Plan Act Budget

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today made the following statement after signing the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget:. “Today, I was proud to join members of the City Council and community members as I signed a historic $124 million American Rescue Plan Act budget into law, allocating our remaining ARPA funding to programs and investments that will build an equitable, resilient recovery for Providence. I am especially proud that our process involved robust community engagement with the voices of over 1,500 residents and I appreciate our COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force members for their hard work and their recommendations. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, the funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act will provide historic investments in housing, infrastructure, community organizations, youth, economic stability, and so much more, positioning Providence to recover and grow in the years to come. I’m grateful for the collaboration and partnership of the Providence City Council and the many Providence community members who engaged with this process through surveys, meetings and more. I look forward to working with the community to put these dollars into actions.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
CDC recommends indoor masks for most of Rhode Island

Mirroring increases being seen throughout the region and country, the COVID-19 community levels in four Rhode Island counties are now designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “high” – Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County. Newport County is at “medium.”
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Women’s Monthly Breakfast

Last Month Women's Breakfast was at VINO'S, if you wish to join the group every 3rd Thursday of the month at 10am please call Beverly at 401-749-4841. Next month will be at Percy's Place in East Providence.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Warwick police say man robbed HarborOne Bank branch

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Saturday that they are investigating a bank robbery. Police said a tall, white man entered the HarborOne Bank branch at 2089 Warwick Ave. at about 2:20 p.m. Friday and handed a note demanding cash to the teller. He left the bank with...
WARWICK, RI

