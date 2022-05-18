ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma veterans fly to D.C. for freedom tour

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A freedom tour is taking dozens of veterans to Washington, D.C. for a three-day trip.

Around 65 veterans and staff will fly out of Tulsa International Airport Wednesday morning for the Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour.

The nonprofit organization arranges trips for veterans to visit memorials and monuments in D.C. and other U.S. locations dedicated to their service, at no cost to the veterans.

“One of our veterans this year is a janitor from our local middle school. The teachers and staff at Pryor Middle School made it possible for him and his daughter to go on this trip,” said Zac Doyle, the vice president of Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour.

Unlike the Honor Flight that happened in April, this three-day trip consists of veterans of all ages. Ages on this trip range from 23 to 88.

“I saw back home they used to do honor flights a lot, and it’s something I always wanted to do as a kid,” said Army veteran Clayton Sharp. “Now that I have the opportunity after I’m out of the service ... it will be something that I’ll remember for my lifetime.”

This is only the second freedom tour this group has done. They will return Saturday around 7:30 p.m. and anyone can welcome them home at the airport.

