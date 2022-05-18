16-year-old charged in stabbing death of Fairfield Prep student

Shelton police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old from Milford in the stabbing death of a Fairfield Prep student, described in his obituary as an accomplished athlete and “a wonderfully happy person with a big heart.”

Charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault, the unnamed juvenile was held in lieu of $2 million bond and was to appear in court on Wednesday, police said. Police say his case will be transferred to adult court in Milford.

James McGrath, 17, was stabbed and later died and three others were wounded late Saturday on Laurel Glen Drive. McGrath was a junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School, where he played on the football and lacrosse teams.

“Jimmy” McGrath was the son of Margaret and Kevin McGrath “and was the sunshine of their life,” his obituary said. He also had a sister Rose, described as his best friend and confidant.

McGrath “was always a positive, loving and caring person,” the obit said.

“Many described Jim as a wonderfully happy person with a big heart who was a loving friend to many. He loved his school, Fairfield Prep, and he excelled as an athlete in every sport he chose. He played football and lacrosse for Fairfield Prep and as a youth for Shelton and Connecticut Wolves as well.

“He understood the meaning of being part of a team. His loyalty and support of his team members were known to all, and his teammates and coaches treasured his dedication and willingness to work hard so that the team could be the very best it could possibly be.”

A walk-through visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Egan Chapel of Saint Ignatius of Loyola at Fairfield University. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull, on Friday at 11 a.m.

In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairfield College Preparatory School, 1073 North Benson Road., Fairfield, CT 06824 in memory of Jimmy McGrath. To leave an online condolence, visit abriola.com .

A GoFundMe fundraiser that has been set up in honor of James “Jimmy” McGrath has raised more than $112,000, with donations from more than 1,300 people.

