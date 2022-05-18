Who’s Ready To Camp In An Awesome Texas Covered Wagon This Summer?

It's been a much warmer than average Spring in West Texas. Record-tying temperatures in the lower 100s for a week or so have everyone scrambling for relief in the pool, air conditioning whether it's at home or doing some shopping... And so many being good neighbors checking on one another making sure everyone's got fans and air conditioning and water etc. And heaven help the home or business where the air conditioning goes on the fritz and you have to call the repairman. We've been waiting for a new compressor for our ac units at the radio stations for over a week, and we're told they are on backorder. So our Boss has the office staff mostly working from home while we wait for the part we need. Thankfully the studio units are still working so we can come in and do shows on the air. There IS relief in sight though as high temperatures over the weekend drop from the 100s into the upper 80s on Saturday and low to mid-70s on Sunday.

WEST, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO