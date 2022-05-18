ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Who’s Ready To Camp In An Awesome Texas Covered Wagon This Summer?

By Leo
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This might be the most TEXAS thing you do this summer. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many awesome places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT SILVER...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at White Rock LakePack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.Cost: FreeMore: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake. 2. Tour the Dallas Museum of ArtPeruse the museum's collection, which...
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

Tired Of The West Texas Heat? Move Here Instead!

It's been a much warmer than average Spring in West Texas. Record-tying temperatures in the lower 100s for a week or so have everyone scrambling for relief in the pool, air conditioning whether it's at home or doing some shopping... And so many being good neighbors checking on one another making sure everyone's got fans and air conditioning and water etc. And heaven help the home or business where the air conditioning goes on the fritz and you have to call the repairman. We've been waiting for a new compressor for our ac units at the radio stations for over a week, and we're told they are on backorder. So our Boss has the office staff mostly working from home while we wait for the part we need. Thankfully the studio units are still working so we can come in and do shows on the air. There IS relief in sight though as high temperatures over the weekend drop from the 100s into the upper 80s on Saturday and low to mid-70s on Sunday.
WEST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Silver, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Canton, TX
Canton, TX
Lifestyle
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Cars
WFAA

Stolen Plano fire engine found in Dallas, officials say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — A Plano Fire Department engine that was reportedly stolen from a manufacturers facility has been found in Dallas, officials say. A source told WFAA that Engine 6 from Plano is a brand-new engine that was getting finishing touches at a facility in Balch Springs, just southeast of Dallas.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
Narcity USA

There's A Hidden Bar Inside A Texas Grocery Store & It's Behind A Secret Refrigerator Door

People have always loved a good speakeasy, and even today, they still quietly pop up in all sorts of venues across the Lone Star State, despite alcohol no longer outlawed. One of the latest to open is a Texas grocery store, Bodega, in Fort Worth, TX. This isn't the first unique speakeasy we've seen recently, however, there's one nearby inside an "out of order" laundromat.
FORT WORTH, TX
garlandjournal.com

Hanging at Black Jack Pizza

When it comes to Black-owned businesses, Black Jack Pizza, 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Atlanta St., knows how to draw movers and shakers. On this particular Tuesday, May 18, 2022, these three community leaders had a taste for pizza and knew exactly where to go. Unbeknownst to each other, they ended up at Black Jack at the same time and were led to capture the unscripted moment in this smiling photo. The three leaders are (Lt to Rt) civil rights leader Rev. Peter Johnson, former Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway – who was Dallas Mayor for four months in 2011, and historian and educator Clarence E. Glover Jr.Glover described Black Jack as “one of the few remaining community sites” where African Americans comfortably gather.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Covered Wagon#The Wagon#Climate#Vehicles
LoneStar 92

Severe Texas Drought Causing Part of Rio Grande River to Dry Up

You don't need me to tell you that there hasn't been a lot of rain in Texas so far this year. Sure, we've had storms move through but those storms have moved through quickly with only a brief period of rain. What we need is a several good storms, with three to four days of constant rain each, especially since we're about a month away from the official start of summer.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cooler Temperatures and Rain Expected as Heatwave Ends

A strong cold front will bring an end to the heatwave this weekend across North Texas. The front will move east across the region with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the DFW area. The front will move into DFW by mid to late afternoon with a...
DALLAS, TX
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
cbs19.tv

Why gas prices continue to break records

TYLER, Texas — Friday was another record-breaking day for high gas prices with the statewide average in Texas topping out around $4.29 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, the highest price average ever recorded for Texas according to a recent report on AAA. The report also ranked the city...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most Popular Board Game in Texas Is…

The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment. In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many of you have been asking about our friend, KLTV 7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto and his health following the stroke he recently suffered. We plan to update you on his condition on Monday, but we do want to let you know going into the weekend that Mark is doing great. We’ve talked with him several times this week. He is making great progress on his road to recovery. He’s really doing well and is in great spirits.
TYLER, TX
LoneStar 92

North Texas Restaurant Offers Free Baby Formula To Families Who Need It Most

Every parent that has a newborn at home, has been dealing with the baby formula shortage that has affected our entire nation. Many parents have been driving all over the state trying to find formula for their newborns. Some have been driving for over two hours just to find baby formula to purchase. Thankfully, one North Texas restaurant has stepped up to the plate to help out families in need.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFAA

2,700-foot Texas tunnel to provide 350 million more gallons of water a day

ENNIS, Texas — Many North Texans will soon have access to more water — hundreds of millions more gallons — thanks to a recently finished pipeline. The Tarrant Regional Water District and the city of Dallas Water Utilities gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday after the completion of one of the nation’s largest water supply infrastructure projects finished in Ennis.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas sets gas price record just before summer travel season

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $4.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That is the highest price average ever recorded by AAA for the state, and is 19 cents more than on this day last week.Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Arlington, Dallas and Fort Worth are paying the most on average -- at $4.40 per gallon. Drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $4.01 per gallon.The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.59, which is 17 cents more when compared...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy