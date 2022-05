The Dallas Mavericks cannot stop running afoul of the NBA’s bench decorum rules, but coach Jason Kidd is just using those fines as a way to roast everyone publicly. The NBA announced Wednesday that the Mavericks had been fined $50,000 for violating league rules regarding “team bench decorum.” The league’s statement said that Mavericks players “stood for an extended period in the team bench area” and “were on or encroaching upon the playing court” during the team’s Game 7 win over Phoenix. The size of the fine was due to the fact that the Mavericks have been repeatedly punished by the NBA for similar violations during the playoffs.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO