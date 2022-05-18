ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Young people leaving New Zealand in droves amid worsening cost of living

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Knppz_0fi3yu2200

New Zealand has reported a net loss of migrants for the second year in a row as more residents decided to leave the country amid the rising cost of living .

About 7,300 more people left the country in the year ending March 2022 than those choosing to build a life in New Zealand, according to figures recently released by Stats NZ, the country’s official data agency.

Last year, it recorded a net loss of 1,700 people, making it the lowest net migration since 2012. In 2020, the country saw a record net gain of 91,700.

“Migrant arrivals have dropped to levels seen in the mid-1980s,” said Statistics New Zealand’s population indicator manager Tehseen Islam as he blamed the record dip on Covid-19 -related travel and border restrictions.

With the country dealing with high inflation of 6.9 per cent and tough economic conditions driven by high living costs, New Zealand residents are heading off overseas in droves.

The provisional loss of residents is largely driven by non-citizens, as about 33,300 left the border, while just 23,900 arrived, leading to a net loss of 9,400. For the same period, about 22,200 citizens returned to the country, while 20,100 went overseas leading to a net gain of 2,100.

The increase in migration was especially observed among young adults between 18 to 27 years, with about 1,800 citizens belonging to this age group leaving the country. With the unemployment rate at 3.2 per cent, economists fear that the loss of workforce could contribute to labour shortage in the country.

“It’s a huge reversal – and the first time we’ve seen those negative figures since the global financial crisis, the Christchurch earthquakes and the Australian mining boom all combined in the early 2010s,” Brad Oslen, Infometrics principal economist and director, told The Guardian.

“The difficulty finding workers is extreme around the country – you have a smaller working age population than the year before, at a time when everyone is desperately calling out for workers. [It] really just exacerbates the pressures that businesses are under.”

Meanwhile, the opposition Act Party slammed Labour for their Covid-19 policy.

“Labour’s chickens have come home to roost. By locking the economy down and borrowing $50bn, they have left us with a mountain of debt and rising prices. Kiwis are finding it difficult to make ends meet and are heading offshore for a better chance of getting ahead in life,” said the leader of the party, David Seymour.

“Now we’re seeing changes at the border but it’s too little too late, we’ve already gained the reputation of a hermit kingdom overseas and are becoming less and less attractive as a destination.”

Earlier in May, New Zealand opened its borders to visitors for the first time since the pandemic started as it moved away from its “zero Covid” policy that was enforced through rigorous test-and-trace programmes, accepting that it became unsustainable with the spread of the highly infectious Delta and then Omicron variants.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced in October last year that the strategy of completely keeping out or eradicating Covid would be “phased out”, and subsequently began easing restrictions once around 80 per cent of the country’s five million population were fully vaccinated.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Australia election 2022: Cost of living worries voters

Across Australia household budgets are being tightly squeezed, with the cost of living soaring to an eye-watering 21 year high. Rising prices will be a pivotal concern for voters as they head to the polls on Saturday. Although not surging as high as in other countries at 5.1%, Australia's inflation...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘No time to lose’ to help those struggling with surging living costs

There is no time to lose to prevent the situations of people who cannot absorb surging living costs from drastically worsening over the coming months, a charity has warned.StepChange Debt Charity said the surging cost of living is among the most common reasons that people with financial struggles are giving for their debts.As annual inflation hit 9% in April, accelerating from 7% in March, StepChange said inflation is increasingly a driver of debt for people seeking help with financial problems.There is no time to lose if their financial situation is to be prevented from worsening drastically over the coming monthsRichard...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Number of people going onto universal credit surges by 13% in three months

The number of people opening universal credit claims each week has surged by 13 per cent in the last three months, new figures show, as the cost of living crisis hits families across the UK.Official data shows that on average 33,000 claims were opened between January and April 2022, compared with 29,000 the previous quarter.Overall, 5.6 million people were on the benefit in mid-April, of whom 3.8 million were children – up 200,000 on November 2021, the data shows.Campaigners warn that these children could be suffering the effects of the cost of living crisis because the government has failed...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cost Of Living#Living Costs#Stats Nz#Statistics New Zealand
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Cost of living: Calls to bring benefit and pension rises forward

Ministers are facing growing calls to bring forward large increases in benefits and the state pension which will be paid from next April. Charities want benefits to increase now to help people struggling with the cost of living, particularly energy bills. A well-established system means the annual increase in benefits...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
The Independent

Cost of living: Your questions answered on inflation, energy bills and food prices

Living standards are expected to fall this year at their fastest pace for decades as prices rise and wages fail to keep up.People on the lowest incomes are being hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis because essential goods like gas, electricity and food are seeing the biggest increases.Economists’ forecasts seem to get bleaker with alarming frequency. I'll be here later today to answer your questions on what it all means.Many of us will have received alarming letters from energy companies informing us of massive increases to our monthly payments. No doubt you will have noticed prices on petrol forecourts hitting...
BUSINESS
The Independent

How to cope with the rising cost of living

It feels like Britons have jumped out of the pan, only to fall straight into the fire as a major cost of living crisis grips the nation. With gas prices rising steadily throughout the winter and totals at the till creeping up with each weekly shop, millions of people are facing an “eat or heat” choice – forced to choose between giving up a meal or heating their home.According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), around nine in 10 (87 per cent) of adults in Britain have reported their cost of living increased in March alone, with rising energy...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

658K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy