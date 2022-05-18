ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Australia’s ‘The Laugh of Lakshmi’ Among First Films to Use Indian Production Incentive (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnQdg_0fi3yjZH00

Click here to read the full article.

Australian film “ The Laugh of Lakshmi ,” by renowned theater director turned filmmaker S. Shakthidharan, will be one of the first films to make use of the newly announced Indian filming incentives .

The film, a dance drama, is the story of a mother and a son separated by war. The mother, a celebrated classical dancer, sends her young son, also a brilliant dancer, to the care of her brother in Sydney.

“My hope for ‘The Laugh of Lakshmi’ is to create a hybrid form of cinema founded on the principles of my community’s ancient art forms and practices – communal storytelling, a balanced mix of dialogue, music and dance, a feeling of the intimate alongside the epic. But which is then embellished with the best of western cinema – authentic, gripping character studies, cohesive in grounded worlds,” said Shakthidharan.

Shakthidharan’s play “Counting and Cracking” won seven 2019 Helpmann Awards including best play and best new Australian work and won best main stage production at the 2019 Sydney Theatre Awards.

The film is produced by veteran John Maynard at Felix Media (“Jirga”). Frames Per Second Films, Mumbai (“Iqbal & the Jewel of India”), revealed in Cannes their first venture with Australia to provide the production services in India, on the sidelines of the Indian incentives being announced.

Sri Lankan filmmaking doyen Prasanna Vithanage (Busan selection “Children of the Sun”), will advise Frames Per Second Films on the project.

Rakasree Basu, CEO of Frames Per Second Films, said: “I welcome the newly announced incentive for foreign film and television production by the government of India. This will certainly encourage and enrich all foreign productions planning to shoot in India with knowledgeable and proficient Indian cast and crew. This initiative will motivate foreign filmmakers to explore intercultural workspace, boost shared learning of filming practices and make India an attractive filming destination for international productions. It is indeed a good start for India as a country of honor in Cannes.”

Maynard is currently casting and financing the film in Sydney. A shoot in India is scheduled for Jan. 2023, followed by Sydney, and the film will be delivered to market in Jan. 2024.

Maynard said: “I’m working with a great new talent with writer-director S. Shakthidharan and welcome Sri Lankan director-writer-producer Prasanna Vithanage as part of the Frames Per Second Films team, sharing his deep experience in South Asia with our Australian creatives. [S. Shakthidharan] is a great collaborator, generous, mischievous and funny as well. And he has something to say.”

“The Laugh of Lakshmi” is supported by Screen Australia . “S. Shakthidharan is a powerful storyteller and we’re proud to support his debut feature film, with this unique and emotional drama shining a light on the Sri Lankan diaspora in Australia,” said Screen Australia’s head of content Grainne Brunsdon.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ahmed Benaissa, ‘Sons of Ramses’ Actor, Dies Hours Before Cannes Premiere, Screening Dedicated to Him

Click here to read the full article. Revered Algerian actor Ahmed Benaissa died on Friday after a long illness, according to the Algerian Ministry of Culture. He was 78. Benaissa’s latest film, Clement Cogitore’s “Sons of Ramses,” (“Goutte d’Or”) in which he had a key role, playing Ramses’s (Karim Leklou) father, is premiering at Cannes on Friday, as a special screening in the Critics’ Week strand of the festival. “I am deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Ahmed Benaissa,” Cogitore said. “The film would not exist without him and words can’t express our sorrow at premiering the film in Cannes today.” “Sons...
MOVIES
Variety

Campos do Jordao, a Cultural Epicenter in Brazil

Click here to read the full article. Long established as a venue for festivals devoted to music and the performing arts, Brazil’s alpine city of Campos do Jordão has also hosted audiovisual industry events, led by the annual showcase of upcoming releases, the Winter Show. Now on its 13th year, it was paused for two years because of the pandemic. With the launch of FestCampos, new screening venues are being constructed, says Sergio Sá Leitão, São Paulo State Secretary of Culture. Built last year is the Auditório do Parque Capivari, a semi-outdoor amphitheater with a 3,000-seating capacity while the most recent cinema erected,...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Beasts,’ Rodrigo Sorogoyen Opens Up – a Little – from Cannes

Click here to read the full article. From the 100-second tracking shot to building pulse music that opens “The Realm” to the slug-fest finale of “May God Save Us,” Oscar-nominated Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“Mother”) has filmed some of the most exhilarating shots in recent Spanish cinema. His status as a filmmaker consolidated by a series, Movistar Plus’ “Riot Police,” “The Beasts” (“As Bestas”), which plays in Cannes Premiere, rates as one of, if not the most awaited Spanish movie of 2022. From a brief synopsis, it might look like a return to one of Sorogoyen’s central obsessions: Violence. But that is most likely...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Money Heist Korea’ Trailer Dropped by Netflix Ahead of June Release

Click here to read the full article. A crew of thieves including Tokyo, an ex-soldier, unite under the leadership of a mastermind known as the Professor to plan an unprecedented heist – stealing money yet to exist! If that sounds familiar, it should. The twist is that Netflix hit series La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) has been given a cool Korean favor. First-look footage is now available. And the K-drama reinterpretation “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1” premieres from June 24. The plot twist is that Korea is on the verge of unification and there is a Joint Security Area...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

U.K. Indies Unite in Challenging Times

Click here to read the full article. The U.K. production boom, while good news for crews (and audiences), has not necessarily proved a boon for independent filmmakers. Largely generated by the streamer wars, film and high-end television production spend in the U.K. hit $7.6 billion in 2021. A closer look at the figures, however, revealed that the majority of that spend was on high-end TV production, which had nearly doubled compared to 2019, while expenditure on film grew only by 3%. Worse, the boom has created a scarcity of resources, from crew and soundstages to generators and actors (one agent even told...
U.K.
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Screen Australia#Australian#Helpmann Awards#Felix Media#Sri Lankan
Variety

Ukrainian Projects in Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Butterfly Vision (completed) Director: Maksym Nakonechnyi Producers: Darya Bassel, Yelizaveta Smith Production: Tabor Productions, 4 Film, Masterfilm, Sisyfos Sales: Wild Bunch Lilia, held as a prisoner of war for months, finally returns home. But she is struggling to resume her life as a soldier and wife, while discovering she is pregnant. Chrysanthemum Day Director: Simon Mozgovyi Producers: Alex Chepiga, Artem Koliubaiev Production: Mainstream Pictures Young doctor encounters an old woman, known as a healer, who mysteriously survives a nuclear explosion. But she loses her memory and identity along the way. Company of Steel (documentary) Director: Yuliia Hontaruk Producers: Yuliia Hontaruk, Ivanna Khitsinska, Alexandra Bratyshchenko, Uldis Cekulis,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Amber Heard’s Agent Says She Lost Work Amid Johnny Depp Backlash

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard’s agent testified Thursday that she lost out on job opportunities amid the online backlash over her abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Jessica Kovacevic, Heard’s agent at WME, was the last of a series of witnesses called by Heard’s attorneys on Thursday. After spending several days defending her from Depp’s defamation claim, Heard’s team is now on offense, seeking to prove their $100 million counterclaim that Heard’s career was harmed by Depp’s lawyer, who called her allegations a “hoax.” Heard was the female lead in “Aquaman,” which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Peyton Manning, Joe Buck Teamed Up for a New Swing at Golf for ESPN

Click here to read the full article. This wasn’t supposed to be Joe Buck’s first assignment for ESPN. The veteran sports announcer raised eyebrows earlier this year by jumping from his longtime roost at Fox Sports to the Disney sports giant, where he and colleague Troy Aikman are set to host “Monday Night Football.” On Thursday afternoon, however, Buck was doing something completely different. Here he was, sitting alongside golf analyst Michael Collins on ESPN2, watching Tiger Woods on the green at the 2022 PGA Championship and talking to baseball great Ken Griffey Jr. about his golf and baseball swings. Even though the...
NFL
Variety

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney Expected to Exit ‘SNL’

Click here to read the full article. Chad, Li’l Baby Aidy, Barbara DeDrew and Baby Yoda are all leaving Studio 8H. Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney are all expected to leave “Saturday Night Live” after it ends its 47th season tomorrow evening, according to a person familiar with the matter. The actors’ departures are likely to draw a new burst of attention to the long-running program, which typically uses its summer hiatus to recalibrate its cast of players and contributors. NBC declined to make producers at “SNL” available for comment. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘War Pony’ Review: Riley Keough Shows the Everyday Realities of Reservation Life

Click here to read the full article. If Larry Clark had ever found his way onto the Pine Ridge Reservation, he probably would have come away with a film like “War Pony,” which observes its young Native American characters hustling, skating and stealing drugs from otherwise distracted adults. Presenting such behavior without judgment, first-time directors Gina Gammell and Riley Keough developed this unvarnished portrait in collaboration with their actors, capturing something at once tragic and true about these kids, who are torn between Oglala Lakota traditions and the consumer culture around them. A few years older than the hero of Chloé Zhao’s...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. When’s the best time to buy a new TV? If you guessed huge deals events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re right. But there’s a third less-ballyhooed prime TV-buying season, and it’s right now. New TVs are usually released in spring, and that makes the prior models they are replacing prime targets for big-time discounts. Sales are especially good as we head into Memorial Day weekend. And, since the upgrades from one model...
SHOPPING
Variety

Screen Media Buys Ryan Phillippe Thriller ‘The Locksmith’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Screen Media has acquired all North American rights to “The Locksmith,” an upcoming action-thriller starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames. The film was directed by Nicolas Harvard, a veteran first assistant director whose credits include “Hell or High Water” and “Whiplash.” It marks his feature directorial debut. Screen Media is planning a day-and-date, theatrical and on-demand release later this year. In “The Locksmith,” Miller (Phillippe), an ex-con recently released from prison for a bungled robbery, tries to walk a straight line and work his way back into the lives of his ex, Beth...
MOVIES
Variety

Sky Studios Elstree Taps Noel Tovey as Managing Director – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. NEW HIRES Sky Studios Elstree, which will open later this year, has named Leavesden Studios sales VP Noel Tovey as managing director. Tovey (pictured above) has also previously held senior leadership roles at Pinewood and Shepperton. The studio boasts 13 sound stages over a 27.5 acre plot and will soon be home to productions from Comcast-owned Sky as well as sister company NBCUniversal. The first project to pitch up at the studio is Universal Pictures musical “Wicked,” which is set to star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. “Noel has a vast range of experience within the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Why ‘Dead for a Dollar’ Producer Quiver Distribution Shifted Its Business Model

Click here to read the full article. Quiver Distribution got into the business of producing its own movies out of necessity. “Our goal was to go out and acquire all rights to films and exploit them on as many media as possible,” says Barry Meyerowitz, the company’s co-founder. “But we found out that we couldn’t find as many high quality feature films as we needed, so we started making our own. We had to pivot our model. In order to be in control of our destiny we had to start putting these movies together.” It’s a lesson that other companies have been...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy